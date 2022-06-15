Simba FC agree $120k deal with Bechem United for Augustine Okrah

Bechem United winger, Augustine Okrah

Tanzanian giant, Simba have reportedly reached an agreement with Bechem United to sign star-man, Augustine Okrah.



Simba are looking to augment their squad with the Black Stars forward as they prepare for next season's CAF Champions League.



According to sports journalist, Nuhu Adams, the two clubs have agreed a deal with the player set to sign a two or three-year contract.

Reports by sportsworldghana also suggest that Simba will pay $120,000 in transfer fee.



The Tanzanian side are in a race to win the Tanzanian Premier League, sitting 13 points behind league leaders Young Africans.



Augustine Okrah has been fantastic for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League season.



The former Al-Merrikh man has scored 14 goals in 31 games for the Hunters. He is the club's all-time top scorer with 30 goals.