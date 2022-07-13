Simba FC announce Augustine Okrah signing

Simba FC new signing Augustine Okrah

Tanzanian giants, Simba have announced the signing of Bechem United star-man, Augustine Okrah.



In a Twitter post, the Red and Whites announced the signing of the Ghanaian winger with the caption 'Okrah Magic'.



The announcement did not capture the years Okrah will spend with the club.

According to sports journalist, Nuhu Adams, the player signed a three-year contract.



Other reports claim that Simba paid $120,000 as a transfer fee to Bechem United.



Simba, who finished second in the 2021/2022 Tanzanian Premier League lost the title to fierce rivals Young Africans. They did, however, qualify for the CAF Champions League next season for placing second.



The East African side would count on Okrah to bring his best to the fore in both the domestic and African competition.



Augustine Okrah was fantastic for Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League season.

The former Al-Merrikh man scored 18 goals in all competitions for Bechem United- 14 in the GPL, and 4 in the FA Cup.



