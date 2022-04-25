5
Sir Sam Jonah hit with match-fixing allegations

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abbey Pobee makes bribery allegations against Ashantigold in 1993

Neoplan Stars owner claims Sam Jonah paid him 500,000 old cedis to fix a game

Abbey Pobee reveals how he prevented a fixed match in 1993

Veteran football administrator, Jonathan Abbey Pobee has levelled some allegations against Sir Jonah Jonah, about the latter’s attempt to allegedly induce him financially to fix a football game in 1993.

According to the owner of the now-defunct Neoplan Stars Football Club, Sir Sam Jonah who was then the Managing Director of Ashantigold FC paid him the sum of 500,000 old Ghana cedis to pave way for the Miners to qualify for Africa.

Pobee claimed that he knew that the money would have been given to another person in his team if he had refused the offer from the Ashantigold MD so he took the 500,000 old Ghana cedis from Sir Jonah.

The fierce critic (Mr.Pobee) of the Kwesi Nyantakyi GFA administration claimed in his narration in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM that he made sure that his team will beat Ashantigold from the WAFU Cup qualifications.

Pobee added that he returned the money to Sir Sam Jonah after the game because he had been successful in preventing a possible matchday fixing game between Ashantigold and his team Neoplan Stars.

Watch Mr. Pobee's narration in the video below:

