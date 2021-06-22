Sit up and be professional – Lee Addy to Hearts of Oak management

Former Ghana defender Lee Addy

• Lee Addy has confirmed that he was close to joining Hearts

• He says the club's management dragged their feet and caused the failure of the deal



• He has charged them to 'sit up and learn'



Former Ghana defender Lee Addy has hit out at the management of Accra Hearts of Oak over how his botched deal with the club was handled.



Lee Addy is quoted by Ghanasportspage.com to have criticized the management for not acting proactively in securing his services.



He details that the deal was near-completion but the management dragged their feet at the final hour to ensure that his hopes of playing for Hearts remained a dream.

“I can authoritatively say my move to Hearts of Oak SC was a done deal, 99% until everyone went silent having trained with the team for weeks. I made inquiries to know what was delaying my move and the club revealed they want to sit with my manager”.



“After meeting my representative Hearts of Oak SC said the transfer deadline was due therefore, I would not be able to feature for the club should they register me but that isn’t professional neither fair, considering the period I was training with the team,” he said.



He commended Togbe Afede for pumping money into the club warned that his management could go to waste if the management do not take the right steps.



“Since am a free agent, I can be registered into the system awaiting the ITC but no, the Management failed to learn that. The Management should sit up and learn because Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV is doing a great work to bring laurels which he needs well equipped people to achieve that,”, he said.



“No one is bigger than Accra Hearts of Oak SC but the Management is supposed to do their duties very well so that the club can win trophies.

“I was not happy with Hearts of Oak SC especially with their delay in working out necessary things. It’s not just logic to tell a player that he can’t play if you register him when you have three days to close transfer window.”. “They should sit up and work then what they are doing at the moment, they should be very professional,” he said.



Missing out on Lee Addy appears not to have impacted Hearts heavily as the club have been outstanding in the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts are top of the league table and without a defeat in their last eight games, conceding once in the process.