Sivasspor join the race for striker Benjamin Tetteh

Benjamin Tetteh

Turkish club Sivasspor has joined the race for Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh. Sivasspor wants to strengthen their offensive line, which has been hit with long term injuries.

Tetteh from Yeni Malatyaspor, who had been relegated from the league, was particularly appealing to the red-whites, who were searching for a striker to replace Yatabare, who turned 36 years old.



It was revealed that Riza Calimbay presented a favorable report of the Ghanaian striker, who produced 6 goals and 2 assists in 21 games for the yellow-black squad, but subsequently lost his performance because of his team's poor form.

Reports from Turkey state that if the 24-year-old young striker leaves the Malatya team, where he has a contract until 2025, under the right conditions, the transfer will take place this summer.



Benjamin Tetteh joined Yeni Malatyaspor from Sparta Praha for 2 million euros.