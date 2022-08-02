17
Menu
Sports

Six Asante Kotoko legends who moved to the US after retirement

Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor, Mark Adu Amofah And Nana Arhin Duah 987656789 L-R Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor, Mark Adu Amofah and Nana Arhin Duah

Tue, 2 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Premier League has produced some outstanding footballers who have retired and moved to the United States of America.

These great names have begun a new career path in the United States as they look to make a living after hanging up their boots.

GhanaWeb compiled a list of Ghanaian players who retired and moved to the United States.

Nana Arhin Duah

Nana Arhin Duah is former striker of Asante Kotoko and Ashanti Gold. He was a member of the Ashanti Gold squad that finished second in the 1997 CAF Champions League.

Nana Arhin Duah played for the Black Stars. He was capped 10 times and scored 3 goals.

He hanged up his boots in 2009. Arhin Duah is currently based in the USA with his family.

Samad Oppong

Samad Oppong had two spells Asante Kotoko. He had his first stint from 2009 to 2011 before making his return in 2014 and departing again after just a season.

The 33-year-old has returned has is currently based in the USA. He recently featured in a friendly game between Ghanaian Community in Ohian and Serrie Leonean community.

Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor

Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor played for both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. He spent his best years at Hearts where he won most of his titles.

He won every trophy available during his days at Hearts of Oak from Ghana Premier League, FA Cup, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederations Cup, and CAF Super Cup.

Osei Kuffuor relocated to settle in the USA right after his retirement in 2010.

Stephen Oduro

Stephen Oduro is an Asante Kotoko legend who served the Reds for 17 years. He joined Kotoko from Real Tamale United.

During his time at the club, he won 7 Ghana Premier League titles, 2 FA Cups, 3 Ghana Super League Cups, 4 President's Cups, and 4 SWAG cups.

Following his retirement in 2017, he relocated to base in the USA, Columbus, Ohio.

Osei Kwadwo

Anthony Osei Kwadwo Mensah is a former goalkeeper for Ashanti Gold, Asante Kotoko and Black Stars in the 1990s.

He was a key member of the silver-winning Ashanti Gold squad in the 1997 CAF Champions League.

Osei Kwadwo is currently based in Ohio, USA.

Mark Adu Amofah

Mark Addo Amofah joined Asante Kotoko from Real Sportive in 2006. The striker scored 21 goals in 29 matches for the Porcupine Warriors during his one-year stay with the club.

Regarding international football, he played for the Black Satellites of Ghana.

After leaving Kotoko in 2007, he joined the South African side, Bloemfontein Celtic before securing a move to Europe to play for Sinderskye and Beitar Ramla in Denmark and Israel.

Mark announced his retirement in 2014 and then moved to settle in the United States. In 2021, he made the cut to join the US army after passing out successfully.

EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
This is not the no-nonsense Akufo-Addo we know - Abronye DC
Otumfuo intervenes as Manhyia Palace summons Kotoko CEO - Reports
Ablakwa reacts to Owusu Bempah's 'lies for Akufo-Addo' comment
Martin Kpebu was not forced to retract comment - Samson Anyenini
2024 elections will be bloody - Owusu-Bempah prophesies
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi