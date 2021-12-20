Six Ghanaian footballers who have suffered racial abuse

Sulley Muntari showing he is proud of his skin

Sulley Muntari racially abused in Pescara fame against Cagliari

Kevin Prince Boateng walks off the pitch in protest to racial abuse



Lazio fan banned for racially insulting Alfred Duncan



VFK Osnabruk player, Aron Opoku is the most recent Ghanaian footballer to suffer racial abuse during a game.



Opoku was racially insulted during a German third-tier league match between Osnabruck and MVS Duisburg on December 19, 2021.



The match occurred 33 minutes into the game, Aaron Opoku's teammates abounded the match as a result.



Here are six Ghanaian footballers who have suffered racism attacks



Sulley Muntari

In 2017, Sulley Muntari was subjected to racist insults while playing for Pescara in an Italian Serie A game against Cagliari Calcio.



The Ghanaian complained to the referee Daniele Minelli who showed Muntari a yellow card for dissent.



The former Inter Milan and AC Milan star then walked off the pitch and slapped his arm indicating he is proud of his colour.



While entering the tunnel Muntari took off his shirt and gifted it to a child among the Cagliari fans



Kevin Prince Boateng



Kevin Prince Boateng, Sulley Muntari, M'Baye Niang and Urby Emanuelson were racially abused in AC Milan’s preseason friendly against Pro Patria in 2012.



Boateng angrily grabbed the ball and blasted it into the stands. He exited the pitch and all his Milan teammates follow suit in solitary.

Alfred Duncan



Alfred Duncan was racially abused during a post-match interview after his side Fiorentina had lost to Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico in October 2021.



A Lazio fan shouted at him ‘Negro m****a!”. The media did turn a blind eye until the fan was identified and got published by Lazio.



The club suspended him from attending the Olimpico for life.



Solomon Opoku



In 2008, Solomon Opoku, a Ghanaian player on trial with Serbian first division club Borac Cacak was attacked by fans shouting racist insults after a league match in 2008.



According to daily Sport, he was attacked by 10 people. Six people were arrested, of whom four have been charged with ethnic and racial offences

"I was on my way back to the hotel with two friends when I felt a thumping blow to the back of my head," the then 20-year-old told the newspaper.



"I thought it was a prank but when I turned round I realised it was a group of Borac fans, who started kicking me and shouting that they hate blacks," he said.



"My friends picked me up and a policeman also came along, they protected me and took me to hospital. I just want to go home as soon as possible."



Andrew Ayew



Black Stars captain Andre Ayew in an interview with Skysporst in 2020 recounted when Zenit Saint Petersburg threw bananas in a Europa League game against Olympic Marseille.



"If you look back to the years before my dad's time, it was even worse than now. These players like my dad paved the way for everyone to come in and prove that black people can do the job in Europe,” Ayew told Sky Sports.



"I remember playing in Russia in the Europa League versus [Zenit] St. Petersburg, getting bananas thrown everywhere.

"People have gone through worse, I'm talking about my personal experience, but I've seen friends going through things and I just feel like that's not how it should be.



"We need to make sure that we stamp our foot on the floor and make sure that it changes. Nothing's easy but we need to keep going and not give up in what we believe in. I think that can take the world to another level."



Emmanuel Fimpong



Emmanuel Frimpong during his time with Ufa in Russia was a victim of monkey chants in a game against Spartak Moscow. The Ghanaian showed he crowed his middle finger and got sent off.



He was also banned for his action, however, the Russian FA claimed they did not identify any evidence of monkey chants after their investigation.



"Also in other news been banned for two games acceptable on my part for the gesture no problems with that.



"But for the Russian FA to say they didn't hear or see any evidence of racism is beyond a Joke ...Glad it's all over thanks for support. I've always said we are blessed in England and how wonderful of a country it is not saying there ain't racism in England of course but not to this crazy extend (sic) we live on thanks Gooner family and everyone for your support must stressed (sic) not all Russians behave like that." he wrote on Twitter