Six football stars Ghanaians have forgotten about

L-R Clifford Aboagye, Ebenezer Assifuah, Ropapa Mensah, Ofosu Ayeh, Seidu Salifu

There are many Ghanaian footballers who could have hit the top with their potential. These players were highly rated at some point in their careers but at the moment, Ghanaians would struggle to know their whereabouts.

Some of the players have been totally forgotten while others only have their names in conversations of players who could not reach their full potential.



Here six forgotten Ghanaian footballers



Seidu Salifu



Salifu was a member of the Black Satellite squad who won a bronze medal during the 2013 FIFA World Cup tournament in Turkey.



The former Wa All Stars player was an exceptional midfielder who many identify as a long-term replacement for Michael Essien.



The 28-year-old has never had a call-up to the Black Stars with his talent going under the drain due to injuries and other unknown issues.



He last played for Ümraniyespor in Turkey and King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.

Clifford Aboagye



Now at age 27, Clifford Aboagye should be recounting the big clubs he has played, how far his talent has taken him and his competition with Paul Pogba at top-level football. But it was never meant to be.



Clifford ended the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup tournament with the silver golden ball while Pogba claimed gold.



He was tipped to be one of the best playmakers Ghana has ever produced. He was talented, skillful, and had great potential.



He is currently on loan at Club Puebla from Mexican side, Club Tijuana.



He has never played for the Black Stars despite having an exciting youth career with the Ghana U-20.



Ebenezer Assifuah

Ebenezer Assifuah's name was all over the country after winning the golden boot award at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013.



He was tipped to lead the Black Stars line in a few years to come, a dream of most Ghanaians that never came true.



His name does not pop up in conversations about players fit to lead the Black Star attack as many have no clue regarding his career after 2013.



He is currently 28 years and plays for Pau in the French Ligue 2.



Ropapa Mensah



The former Inter Allies player was one of the promising talents in the Ghana Premier League.



The 2015/2016 season was his best term. His talent was glaring and had a lot more to offer as a forward.

He was regarded as a freekick expert during that season; he brilliantly scored a couple of freekicks.



He had a move to play in the National League Soccer in the United States and that has been it.



The 24-year-old currently plays for Sporting Kansas City II.



Timothy Fosu-Ayeh



Phil Ofosu Aye is a German-born Ghanaian who played for the Black Stars. He played for the Black Stars once in 2015.



A fine full-back who played for Wolves. The 30-year-old has played for many clubs in Europe but is easily remembered as one of the players who switch nationality to Ghana but could not break into the squad.



Osei Pele

The easiest memory of Edwin Osei Pele that comes to mind is him winning the GHALCA Top Four golden boot.



He took the mini-tournament by storm and signed for Hearts of Oak. He could not live up to expectations. He is fairly considered a one-season wonder.



