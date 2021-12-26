Six key Black Stars players set to arrive late to Ghana’s pre-AFCON training camp

Black Stars of Ghana

Six Black Stars players are set to arrive late to the camp of Ghana in Doha, Qatar due to a decision taken by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF).

Following the naming of a 30-man provisional squad by Ghana head coach Milovan Rajevac, the Black Stars have this weekend opened a pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament training camp to prepare.



Although the coach wished all players could be present this weekend, he now has to go ahead and intensify training without six key players.



All players are based in England and have been given a grace period by CAF on their arrival date in order to be available to help their respective clubs during the busy Christmas period.

The players including Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, and Joseph Wollacott are now set to arrive in the camp of the Black Stars late next week.



It is likely the six players will miss the first friendly match of the Black Stars ahead of the upcoming AFCON.