Six lessons learnt from Ghana's participation in the 2022 Kirin Cup

Black Stars players celebrating penalty shootouts win over Chile in Kirin Cup

The Black Stars of Ghana finished third in the just-ended Kirin Cup after beating Chile on penalties on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The battle for third place in the Kirin Cup saw no goal after 90 minutes and had to be decided on penalties.



Prior to that game, the Black Stars were thumped 4-1 by Japan in what has turned out to be Otto Addo’s first defeat as Black Stars coach.



The tournament was expected to be an audition for the coach as well as some players ahead of the World Cup and GhanaWeb brings you an analysis of the two games.



Here are six lessons learnt from Ghana’s participation in the competition



Otto Addo still has tough decisions to make



Otto Addo just like the Japan game experimented against Chile and some players came good.



Alidu Seidu who had a poor performance against Japan while playing as a centre back looked decent when he played right-back.



Edmund Addo had fairly a good game playing at a flat-four system, unlike the 3-back he played against Japan.

Also, goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen was impressive on his first start in the national colours.



The Black Stars coach would keep experimenting and rotating his team until he gets a fair idea of how impactful each player can be at the World Cup.



Nurudeen is World Cup bound



The 23-year-old goalkeeper has almost secured his World Cup spot. Although he was not tested in the game, he made a case in the penalty shootout.



Having a trusted goalkeeper for penalty shootouts on the bench is a plus for every team during a tournament.



Nurudeen saved two penalties while going in the right direction for all the four Chile penalties as one went over the bar.



His shootout abilities make him a World Cup candidate, although he showed many qualities in the game than just saving penalties.



Ghana needs Inaki, Nketiah others

The Black Stars lacked goals as they ended the tournament with just one goal scored.



The likes of Inaki Williams, Eddie Nketiah, and Antoine Semenyo will help diversify the attack and bring some sharpness in the final third.



In both games against Japan and Chile, the forwards looked static in their movement.



Otto Addo will need to augment the squad with some players who are more unpredictable and direct.



Pressure on Issahaku, Afena-Gyan must be managed



Fatawu Issahaku, 18, and Felix Afena-Gyan, 19, are already regular names in the Black Stars because of their unique talents.



However, due to the weight of expectations on their shoulder and the adrenaline to impress they ended up with uninspiring performances.



In the game against Chile, Fatawu was desperate to score, especially one of his trademark goals, shooting from distance. In the end, he skied all his efforts.

Gyan, on the other hand, was also individualistic and break up many build-ups by losing possession in situations where a simple pass was the right option.



He always wanted to take on players, putting his pace to test. Although he has pace, his skill set lets him down most times.



Otto Addo's tactical flexibility could be Ghana's secret weapon



Being flexible to tweak and adapt to opponents before outclassing them is the trademark of a good coach.



Otto's charges dominated against Chile and even after going down by two men in at 78th minute, he made substitutions, changed the style and continue to dominate the South Americans.



In the Japan game, even when he was a down, Otto Addo was still experimenting to find the right balance and outwit his opponent.



With more games to play, Otto Addo will be able to try out all his tactics and find the one that suits the team.



Ayews still got it

Many believe Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew and his brother Jordan Ayew have passed their primes and therefore should be left out of the squad.



That narrative has fled through the window after recent Black Stars matches.



Dede and Jordan showed they have much to offer in the 2022 Kirin Cup.



Ghana looked shaky upfront as their forwards could not link up well to create spaces and the rights opening but the two Ayew brothers did well and worked hard. In both games, the two led quite well and created some good chances.



Jordan was a standout performer for Ghana against Japan and so was Dede against Chile.



