Six things you need to know about Azumah Nelson as he turns 64

Former world champion, Azumah Nelson

Ghana's boxing legend, Azumah Nelson has had a year added to his age as he turns 64 years on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The two-time World Champion is regarded as the greatest African boxer of all time with a record of 47 bouts, 39 wins-28 by Knockouts, 6 losses, and 2 draws.



Throughout his career, he competed in three divisions, Featherweight, Super-featherweight and Lightweight.



Many argue that the Ghanaian is the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in the history of boxing.



He won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and All African Games both in 1978. In the same year, he won Amateur Boxer of the year at the Sports Writers Association of Ghana awards.



In the early part of his career, he went undefeated in 13 fights. He announced himself to the World in 1982 when he challenged Salvador Sanches, then WBC featherweight champion.



Young Azumah took the bout to a fifteenth-round knockout loss at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Two years later he became a world champion after knocking out Wilfredo Gomez in the eleventh round to claim the WBC featherweight championship.



Nelson held the belt for three years from 1984 to 1987. He won his second world title in 1995 after defeating world champion Gabriel Ruelas in the fifth round.



He defended his title in 1996 by knockout Jesse James Leija in the sixth round to become an undisputed champion.



In 1997, then 38-year-old Azumah Nelson lost his Lineal and WBC titles to Genaro Hernandez,30, by decision in Corpus Christi, Texas.



Here are six things you need to know about Azumah Nelson



Boxing career spanning 29 years

Azumah Nelson had a long career in boxing. He made his debut in 1979 at the Accra Sports Stadium against Bily Kwame on December 1, 1979. He won the bout by points.



His last bout in his career was against Australian boxer, Jeff Fenech on June 24, 2008, in Hisense House, Melbourne, Australia. he lost by majority decision.



That was the time he faced the Australian after a draw and a win in the previous two meetings.



Became a world champion at age 26



Azumah Nelson became a world champion in 1984 after beating Gomez on December 8, 1984, in Puerto Rico at age 26.



Has a sports complex named after him

He was honoured with the Azumah Nelson Sports Complex in Kaneshie, Accra.



Net Worth



Azumah Nelson is worth between an estimated $1 million to $5 million, according to kidadl.com.



His estimated earnings per year are unknown.



He is currently not married



The ‘Professor’ is currently not married following divorce with his ex-wife Peggy Nelson. Azumah married Peggy following the death of his first wife Beatrice Tandoh

His book



Azumah Nelson's biography was published in 2014. It was titled "The Professor - The Life Story of Azumah Nelson" and was written by Ashley Morrison.



