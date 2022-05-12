Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football

Some women holding positions in Ghana football

GhanaWeb Feature

By virtue of its intricacies and demands, football has until recent history been a male game with women’s football not really being focal point of discussion.



But steadily and impressively the status-quo is changing with women’s football now assuming an overdue role in football discourse, resulting in a campaign for equal pay for female footballers and their male counterparts.



The improvement is not happening only on the field but in the boardroom as well. That the woman in charge of the day-to-day affairs of world football is a woman is testament to the strides women are making at the top level of football administration.



In Ghana, the situation is not any different. Women are rising with some of them holding key positions in the country.



Here are six women occupying key positions in Ghana football.



Habiba Attah Forson



Widely regarded as the mother of women’s football in Ghana, the veteran administrator is a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

The council is the most powerful arm of the GFA and take key decisions including the approval of national team coaches.



She is also a member of the chairperson of the Women’s FA Cup committee.



Christine Ziga



A Ghanaian refereeing icon, Christine Ziga is the chairperson of the committee in charge appointing referees for various matches sanctioned by the Ghana Football Association.



After a fine career on the field, Christine Ziga is now helping the FA refine the battered image of refereeing in the country, acting as the boss of the Referees Appointment Committee.



Christine Ziga who used to be a member of the committee moved up the ladder after Alhaji Shaibu Zida was moved to the Black Starlets.



Adwoa Bayor

The Ghanaian football legend is the coordinator of all female national teams in the country.



Her core duty is to facilitate training programs, preparation for matches and competitions for the various female national team.



The former Black Queens captain won the Africa Women’s Player Award in 2003.







Nana Aba Anamoah



The ace Ghanaian broadcaster is a member of the Women’s Premier League Committee. A staunch Manchester United and Great Olympics fan, Nana Aba Anamoah was handed the role for her keen interest and support for local football especially the women’s game.



The committee is headed by another woman in the person of Hilary Boateng.

The major duty of the committee of the committee is to organize the women’s league and attract sponsors for the competition.



Hilary Boateng



Madam Hilary Boateng is the chairperson of the Women’s Premier League Committee.



The Human Resource consultant was given the position in 2019 by the Ghana Football Association.



Under her reign, the league has seen some good progress and now have a headline sponsor in Betway.



Phyllis Christian



The highly-rated lawyer is the chairperson of the Ethics Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

Phyllis who is regarded as one of the most influential women in the country got the appointment three years ago.



Her committee which has four members handles all issues that border on the ethics of the game.



