Skyy FC coach Abdul Malik Mohammed disappointed after FA Cup loss to Hearts of Oak

Skyy FC coach, Abdul Malik Mohammed

Skyy FC coach, Abdul Malik Mohammed expressed his disappointment after his team was eliminated from the MTN FA Cup on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The second-tier side were hoping for a huge upset, but Hearts of Oak demonstrated a great display and won 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



“I was a little bit disappointed with the performance especially in the first half because what we planned to do somewhere along the line, the boys failed to do it.”



“Sincerely speaking we could have done better in the first half like what we did in the second half. Unfortunately, the goal we conceded is something that we worked on, but a slight loss of concentration cost us,” he told StarTimes.



Patrick Razak scored the decisive goal in the second half after receiving an intelligent pass from Gladson Awako.



As a result, the Phobians are still on track to successfully defend the trophy they won last season and end the current campaign with a trophy.

Razak, the hero in the President's Cup victory over Asante Kotoko, finished brilliantly 24 minutes from time.



It was a fantastic team move that resulted in the goal, which the Phobians deserved having dominated the game from the start.



Skyy FC's home ground in Daboase has been closed due to hooliganism, so the match was played at the Accra Sports Stadium.







The second-tier team struggled in a new environment.

Hearts of Oak join other top-flight clubs Bechem United, Aduana Stars, and Dreams FC in the semi-finals.



The Phobians will face Dreams FC while Bechem take on Aduana in a regional derby.



The FA Cup final will be played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



