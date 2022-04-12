Skyy FC's Isaac Quagraine tipped to become a top player, expected to weave his magic against Hearts in MTN FA Cup

Isaac Quagraine

Isaac Quagraine has been identified as the major threat as his side, Skyy FC, take on Hearts of Oak in the quarter-finals of the MTN FA Cup on Wednesday.

The left-back, who turns 21 in December this year, has been a standout performer for the ambitious Ghanaian second-tier this season.



Quagraine has been hugely influential in the roller-coaster run in the Cup Competition this season.



The highly-rated defender joined Skyy FC in 2020 and has been an instant hit for the Daboase-based side since joining from neighbours Sekondi Hasaacas.



The versatile defender made an astonishing 126 appearances for Hasaacas, spanning across four seasons between 2016-2020.



The former Takoradi Technical Institute defender scored 20 goals as a left-back and contributed 12 assists during an impressive and remarkable spell in Gyandu.

He also enjoyed a tremendous short spell at former Ghana Premier League side Prestea Mine Stars where he tallied eight goals and four assists in 12 matches to proper the side's qualification to the Middle League in the 2015-2016 season.



Quagraine remains his usual blend of speed, composure, final product and dazzling footwork, as evidenced by his incredible goal scoring ability and assists in the Ghanaian second-tier.



He has netted four times and provided five assists since joining the Western region-based team in 2020.



The hugely sought-after defender has impressed more than any other player since joining Skyy FC.



Four goals and five assists is an exceptional contribution for a full-back and Skyy FC can only hope he stays fit to steer their campaign in the MTN FA Cup.

Quagraine is lightning quick and reads the game well and hugely regarded as one of the finest talents to come from the production hub in the western enclave of Ghana.



The former Aristo Academy youngster is a serious threat going forward. His movement and dribbling are threatening and enviable - meaning defenders often find themselves overwhelmed when he advances.



The Ghanaian is feisty, diligent, great in possession and can cover every blade of grass including being deployed as make-shit centre-back.



Touted as a proper defender, the performance of Isaac Quagraine beats hearts and is seen as the real deal as Skyy FC take on giants Hearts of Oak in an epic FA Cup quarter-final match on Wednesday in Accra.