Slow starter Benjamin Azamati admits he must improve

Benjamin Azamati 78j Sprinter Benjamin Azamati

Thu, 4 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Sprinter Benjamin Azamati admits he needs to work on his starts after another lacklustre start earned him a spot outside the medal zone in the men’s 100m race at the ongoing commonwealth games in Birmingham.

Azamati finished 4th in the men’s 100m finals with a time of 10.16s having been first earlier in his heat.

The 100m national record holder has been criticised for taking off poorly which often tends to affect his finishing but Speaking to EIB’s Betty Yawson after his race in the 100m finals, Azamati admits he needs to improve on his starts in the upcoming season.

“My starts is something I need to work on and you could see that I am really picking up well and I will work on the season that’s coming.”

Azamati will now turn his attention to the men’s 4×100 which comes off on Saturday, August 6.

