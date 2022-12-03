10
Menu
Sports

‘So proud of you guys, you did your best’ – Michael Essien after Ghana’s World Cup exit

Black Stars Fi9pnKdWIAAmb0b.jfif Black Stars players

Sat, 3 Dec 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

Ghana legend, Michael Essien, has said he is proud of the Black Stars players for a spirited fight at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Despite Ghana taking an early shower at the World Cup in Qatar, the former Ghana star applauded the Ghana players for their effort at the World stage.

Essien, who played at the 2006 and 2014 world cups in Germany and Brazil believes the players did their best and lives to fight another day.

“So proud of you guys you did your best, we live to fight another day heads up boys”, he wrote on social media.

Ghana lost 2-0 in their final Group H game against the South America side which cost them a place in the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Ghana and Uruguay both exited the competitions as both teams bowed out with South Korea qualifying alongside Portugal.

Source: dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'
List of NPP MPs spotted in Qatar while 2023 Budget is being considered
Your gold-for-oil plan bogus - Prof Hanke tackles Bawumia
Manhyia Hospital: Junior Doctors' Association sets the records straight
'I got my numbers wrong' - Joe Jackson apologises to Ghanaians
Ken Agyapong takes on Bawumia over 'fundamentals are weak' comment
Ken Agyapong slams Bawumia
Martin Amidu 'warns' Bagbin
Related Articles: