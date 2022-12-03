‘So proud of you guys, you did your best’ – Michael Essien after Ghana’s World Cup exit

Black Stars players

Ghana legend, Michael Essien, has said he is proud of the Black Stars players for a spirited fight at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Despite Ghana taking an early shower at the World Cup in Qatar, the former Ghana star applauded the Ghana players for their effort at the World stage.



Essien, who played at the 2006 and 2014 world cups in Germany and Brazil believes the players did their best and lives to fight another day.



“So proud of you guys you did your best, we live to fight another day heads up boys”, he wrote on social media.

Ghana lost 2-0 in their final Group H game against the South America side which cost them a place in the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



Ghana and Uruguay both exited the competitions as both teams bowed out with South Korea qualifying alongside Portugal.



