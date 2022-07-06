0
Menu
Sports

Soccer Ambassadors wins Zakmus Community League

Zakmus League Reagan.jpeg Soccer Ambassadors

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: Reagan Michael Fianko, Contributor

Soccer Ambassadors have been crowned champions of the Zakmus Community League in the Ga South municipality.

They navigated this campaign without a single defeat, winning ten of their 14 games and drawing the rest.

Member of Parliament for Batianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh graced the final match between Ambassadors and Progen FC. Ambassadors thrashed them 3- 0.

Speaking at the venue, the MP promised to construct more astroturfs in the constituency.

Ambassadors would be remembered for their attacking play. Players like the talismanic Nathaniel Amankwa and William Doe showed great potential.

The tournament was made possible by the kindness of Zakaria Cobbina popularly known as Zakmus. He was supported by Osofo Amankwa, former Hearts of oak player Yaw Amankwa Mireku, Biggie, and chief Rabai.

Source: Reagan Michael Fianko, Contributor
WATCH TWI NEWS
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
IMF bailout: Why Gabby Otchere Darko’s tweet from 2013 is trending
Kwasi Pratt and Nana Akomea exchange words on live radio
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network