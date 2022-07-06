Soccer Ambassadors wins Zakmus Community League

Soccer Ambassadors

Source: Reagan Michael Fianko, Contributor

Soccer Ambassadors have been crowned champions of the Zakmus Community League in the Ga South municipality.

They navigated this campaign without a single defeat, winning ten of their 14 games and drawing the rest.



Member of Parliament for Batianor Ngleshie Amanfrom, Sylvester Tetteh graced the final match between Ambassadors and Progen FC. Ambassadors thrashed them 3- 0.



Speaking at the venue, the MP promised to construct more astroturfs in the constituency.

Ambassadors would be remembered for their attacking play. Players like the talismanic Nathaniel Amankwa and William Doe showed great potential.



The tournament was made possible by the kindness of Zakaria Cobbina popularly known as Zakmus. He was supported by Osofo Amankwa, former Hearts of oak player Yaw Amankwa Mireku, Biggie, and chief Rabai.