Soccer Prophets: Four Ghanaian prophets who are renowned for prophecies about football

Many people believe that football and spirituality are inextricably linked, and Ghanaian prophets participate by predicting match outcomes.

In this regard, a number of prophets have gained popularity by foretelling what will happen in matches.



These priests, not all, tend to gain negative popularity after getting most of their prophecies wrong.



Here are four prophets who gain popularity after failed prophecies



Seer Gyan



Seer Gyan is a Ghanaian prophet who is tagged as 'the football prophet' due to his many prophecies about the Ghana Premier League and some matches.



In the just-ended 2021/2022 GPL season, he prophesied that Hearts of Oak would win the league. Contrary to his prophecy Hearts finished 5th on the table.

"I have not heard anything different," he held insisted on his prophesy at the time Asante Kotoko were just a point away from winning the title.



When asked whether then fourth-place Hearts will win the league with just four matches to go, Seer Gyan responded. ; "This is what makes me a prophet. The things that I say, are not in any book for you to copy. I want Ghanaians to know that God has given me 'dunamis'. When we say dunamis, we are talking about power. It is a Greek word and people with Dunamis are the people whose prophecies come to pass," he insisted.



Badu Kobi



Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, leader of the Glorious Wave Church International is on the list due to his constant football prophecies.



In 2021, has faced public ridicule after his prophecy that England will win the Euro 2020 backfired.



Italy defeated England to win the competition, this was contrary to the words of the man of God who noted that God in his own wisdom revealed to him that "England will beat Italy.”

"I will say it again. That is the work of a prophet. Keep saying what God is saying," Prophet Badu Kobi said.



Nigel Gaisie



Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie is also a popular prophet who earned some name for his prophecies about football.



which suggested victory for Asante Kotoko in Sunday's Super Clash has failed after Hearts of Oak defeated the Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal.



Prophet Gaisie in a social media post on Saturday, June 26, 2021 afternoon said: “In the clouds, it’s KOTOKO***... I am Nigel Gaisie...PNG.”



Attached to the post were the logo of Asante Kotoko, a photograph that captured fans of Asante Kotoko watching a football match in a stadium, as well as images publicizing some church services yet to be held.

It however turned out that Hearts of Oak walked away with the three maximum points, courtesy of a 66th-minute goal by Daniel Afriyie in the game played at the Accra Sports Stadium, Sunday, June 27, 2021.



Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei



The head pastor of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei had his name in the news after his failed prophecy about Benjamin Afutu.



Sowah Adjei prophesied that the former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder Benjamin Afutu Kutu will be the face of Ghana football, the prophet mentioned that the footballer will lead the Black Stars to the finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



"Once again, I saw this same footballer carrying African Cup and World Cup silver medals for Ghana. He will be the face of Ghana football and carry the Black Stars to World Cup finals."



"Starting from December, some doors will begin to open and from there, an attempt by satanic authorities to sabotage him with a knee injury will fail in one of the matches which they will win 3:0. HE WHO HAS EARS LET HIM HEAR WHAT THE SPIRIT SAITH," he posted on his Facebook page with the photo of Benjamin Afutu, citing a vision which also had the young man play for Chelsea.





