Soccer for Dreamers and GFA set to launch menstrual hygiene program on Friday

Mothers' Day: Five Women In Ghana Football Who Should Be Celebrated.jpeg The program is scheduled for the Conference Room of the GFA at 11am on Friday, July 29, 2022

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Soccer for Dreamers – a non-Governmental Organization and the Ghana Football Association will on Friday, July 29, 2022 launch a social intervention program dubbed "Girls in football and menstrual hygiene" at the GFA head office in Accra.

Key to the program is a presentation on football and menstrual hygiene in school and at training. The program will be preceded by a presentation of boys training kits, Exhibition Matches and Dental Hygiene Talk to boys’ teams at Prisco Park – opposite the old Valco Club at Tema Community four (4).

Soccer for Dreamers will later make a presentation of Menstrual Cups and Wristbands to female footballers before they donate kits to three female football clubs - Ridge City Football Club for their cooperation, Essiam Socrates FC, and Dormaa-based Candy Soccer Academy for next season’s Women’s Premier League.

The program is scheduled for the Conference Room of the Ghana Football Association at 11am on Friday, July 29, 2022.

