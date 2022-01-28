Social Media users mock Nigerian footballer over age

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Football fans on social media have ridiculed Watford's new signing Samuel Kalu, accusing the Nigerian of age cheating.
Some football enthusiasts on Twitter believe Kalu looks older than the 24-years the club reported after his announcement.
The forward on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, completed his move from Ligue 1 side, Bordeaux.
Kalu joins other Super Eagles players like Maduka Okoye, Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo at his new club, Watford.
After Kalu was unveiled as Honert's latest player, fans took to social media to question his age after a picture of him and his new manager Roy Hodgson was shared.
