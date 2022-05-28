Social media buzzing ahead of Real Madrid-Liverpool UCL final clash

Real Madrid host Liverpool in 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League final

Football fans on social media are in an anticipatory mood ahead of an epic UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool.



The hashtag #UCLfinal has taken over the trends on Twitter as the most anticipated match is a few hours away from kick-off.



The neutrals cannot wait to see how the game will unfold whereas both Liverpool and Real Madrid fans are hopeful that their team will carry the day.



The tie is set to come off on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Park des Prince at 19:00 GMT kickoff time.



Real Madrid on their way to the final have staged many dramatic comebacks in the knockout phase.



Madrid, on their road to the final beat Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea, and Manchester City. While Liverpool beat Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal to set up the final with the 13-time champions.

The final will climax the 2021/2022 club football season after all major European League came to a close on Sunday, May 21, 2022.



Here are some reactions





Liverpool’s content creation ahead of all their finals this season have been top top. A lot of thought into the process and always hitting th right notes. — Yaw (@theyawofosu) May 28, 2022

You see how Real Madrid and Liverpool have a UCL final and everything is smooth. Not my London club! Never! A day before a final for Chelsea is always chaotic ???????? — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) May 27, 2022

how many goals are we scoring liverpool today????? — •orlando (@_starboyorlando) May 28, 2022

Benzema’s record alone this season surpasses that of Liverpool as a club. As a rational and wise human being you should be against Liverpool winning the #UCLfinal — Al varo???? (@al_varo_77) May 28, 2022

To avoid disappointment expect nothing from Liverpool tonight — Etornam Elon ???????? (@EtornamSmith) May 28, 2022

If Real Madrid whip Liverpool again to win this champions league, two thirds of the planet go cry, scenes we all love to witness ???????????????? — CORROSIVE  RULE ???????????? (@yawdevil_) May 28, 2022

Nobody is suffering at the moment more than Manchester United fans????????. They were against Roma and today they will support Real Madrid against Liverpool. This alone a sign of victory for Liverpool ????????????. Shameless Red Devils ???????????????????????????????????? — COMRADE CHILLI????️®️???????? (@Little__Chilli) May 28, 2022

Liverpool is a rival club to my team but for the sake of English Football, I wish them all the best. #YNWA — Sheriff???? (@sheriff_made_it) May 28, 2022

I’m here to remind you that there’s no way Madrid will be winning today. Liverpool and Mane for Ballon Dor ???? — kvng Baff ???????? (@kvng_baff) May 28, 2022

Your Liverpool vs. Real Madrid score line predictions for the #UCL final are? — Kel ???? (@BoyKelzz) May 28, 2022

For Madrid to win make them laugh Barça de3 make Liverpool win...at least 3b3k) goal de3 anka 3nk) corner???? #UCLfinal — Ãndýyyyyy???? (@drippin_big) May 28, 2022

Eiii Liverpool spent money to buy brain testers for their team so that they can beat Real Madrid.. Herh Agenda will massive this evening if things doesn't go their way ????????????????????????????????. — SarkCess Jnr ???? (@khelvyn_boy) May 28, 2022

As Manchester United fun, I wish both teams lose the #UCLfinal today but liverpool failure would be a big moment for me. ???????????? — ⓜⓡ ⓟⓗⓘⓛⓐⓝ (@AkwasiPogba) May 28, 2022

Today ankasa nbs goals Liverpool go drink ooh can't wait to see dem in pains once again ???????????????? — Etornam Elon ???????? (@EtornamSmith) May 28, 2022

Liverpool shouldn’t try to score first. If they do, Madrid will give them wotowoto — Knight Walker ????????‍???? ???? (@sobal_official) May 28, 2022

Today is the day the Lord has made for Real Madrid to discipline Liverpool for the second time, and I believe we all know this. — CORROSIVE  RULE ???????????? (@yawdevil_) May 28, 2022

If you’re Liverpool fan and you free tonight let’s hook-up and have fun watching the match.#UCLfinal — Akua ???????? (@akuabossgirl) May 28, 2022

How funny epl champions collected wotowoto but the Barcelona fans “Liverpool fans” think they can beat Real Madrid. Next joke guys #APorLa14 in the making — GHANA DENVER #RTTJ???? (@gh_Denver) May 28, 2022

Who’s winning the #UCL final?



Liverpool or Real Madrid? — Kel ???? (@BoyKelzz) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid lost Mbappe



Real Madrid will lose to Liverpool in Paris today #UCLfinal — Nungua Cameraman???????????????? (@kobedeuces) May 28, 2022

One minute biaa then you pray give Liverpool okay..Adey beg you waaa ???????????? — DEAR GOD????????❤️ (@mrlamar01) May 28, 2022

Liverpool fans must be shaking right now ???????????? pic.twitter.com/bKHet7Jw2n — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) May 27, 2022

Madrid needed only 10 mins to beat Chelsea, PSG and Man City. If Liverpool doesn’t focus for 90 mins, it’s over for them. Simple as that ???? — NUNGUA BURNA (FACTOS RONALDO) (@viewsdey) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid fans, How many goals should Liverpool drink today? A Benzema hat trick is inevitable so 3:1. The Champions League shouldn’t come to England please#UCLfinal — Kofi Denzel 14???????????????? (@StvrDenzel) May 28, 2022