Social media praise for Samuel Takyi, Joseph Paul Amoah despite mixed results

Takyi Samuel Olympics Boxing Takyi has won bronze

Tue, 3 Aug 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite losing his semi-final bout against Duke Regan of the United States of America, boxer Samuel Takyi has received wide applause from Ghanaians on social media.

Takyi’s spirited comeback from a slow-start was not enough as the American defeated him with a 4-1 decision by the five-member referee panel.

That notwithstanding, some Ghanaians are showing appreciation to the 20-year-old for carrying high the flag of the country at the global sports festival.

They are praising the youngster for doing the nation proud by winning its first medal in 29 years.

The applause is louder for sprinter Joseph Paul Amoah who has qualified for the semi-final of the male’s 200-metre race.

Joe Paul finished third with a time of 20.35 seconds behind America’s Noah Lyles and eSwatini’s Masenjwo who emerged first and second respectively.

Social media users are congratulating him for the feat and urging him to push harder and qualify for the final where he will make history as the first Ghanaian sprinter to compete in the final.

JoePaul is now carrying the hope of the country’s second medal and Ghanaians are wishing him well.

He will be in action later today when the semi-final race kicks off at 11:50 GMT.

