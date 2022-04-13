Social media reactions: Chelsea fans cry, Madrid supporters jubilate over Champions League game

Real Marid striker, Karim Benzema

Football fans on social media have reacted to Chelsea's elimination from the UEFA Champions League, losing 5-4 on aggregate against Real Madrid.

Some have applauded the Blues' for almost completing a comeback over Madrid after losing 3-1 at home in the first leg.



Others have also trolled the defending champions regardless of the spirited performance at the Santiago Bernabeu.



Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has also been hailed for masterminding a seemly impossible 3-2 away win, although it was not enough to take the Premier League side into the semis.



Chelsea who were trailing by two goals from the defeat in the first leg, were inches close to a historic qualification, beating Madrid 3-0 after the 75th minute.



Mason Mount scored the opener in the first half. Antonio Rudiger and Timo Werner made it three in the second half.



But an 80th-minute goal by Madrid substitute, Rodrygo Goes, pushed the thrilling game to extra time.



Karim Benzema few minutes after the restart nodded in Madrid's second as the match ended 3-2 after extra time.



In spite of the defeat, the 13-times champions sailed through to the semi-finals winning 5-4 on aggregate.



Here are some social media reactions





You can go hard and still go home back to the trenches.



-Chelsea 2022. — ỌMỌ́TÁRÁ ÀKÀNNÍ (@_theladymo) April 12, 2022

Chelsea players will always have my respect. always. — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) April 12, 2022

Whatever happens. @ChelseaFC are blessed with Thomas Tuchel. What a manager. — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) April 12, 2022

Chelsea not being able to hold the lead against Madrid last night makes me appreciate that 4-0 win the most, Barcelona is the best team in the world.???????? — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda_) April 13, 2022

I think Chelsea surprised most people tonight.



They really played well ???????? — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) April 12, 2022

Chelsea supporters after yesterday's match against Madrid???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/LRCs4Yogul — Lil-King???? (@NanaYawLilKing1) April 13, 2022

Madrid vs Chelsea



Score: 2-4



Min: 120'



⚽ Goal!! Okujeto Ablakwa. Long short from North Tongu (Chelsea ) — Dr Ayigbe Borla Bird???????????????? (@Mr_Ceyram) April 13, 2022

What a lovely come back and an incredible performance from the players and coach. Chelsea fans let’s drop a ❤️ and retweet bcos we made them know we are the Champions.



Chelsea - John Terry - Rudiger - Emmanuel - Ziyech - Tuchel pic.twitter.com/HrVYC8JP0K — Yinka Mosaku (@9jaleadofficial) April 12, 2022

Thomas Tuchel is A Master Tactician, Chelsea is in Safe hands pic.twitter.com/UtF6cv4Gbw — Rex???????? (@RexfordKingsley) April 13, 2022

Twice now, I've watched Camavinga come on as a substitute and completely changed the tempo of the game in favor of Real Madrid. Against PSG in the second leg and against Chelsea last night. In both instances Modric dictated play more when Camavinga came on. What a player!! — WelBeast (@WelBeast) April 13, 2022

Good Morning Chelsea fans ☀️☺️.... Hope u y'all had a good night ???? pic.twitter.com/XBsZc3DsS8 — BIG STONE???????? (@Burniton_GAD) April 13, 2022

It's going to be a reeeeeaaally long night on these streets. Chelsea fans, look away! ???? pic.twitter.com/QqHQLWrNcx — ᴘᴜʙᴇʀᴘʜᴏɴɪᴄ (@cee_4our) April 12, 2022

Good game last night.. I needed Madrid going thru just to be taught a proper lesson from Man City..



Chelsea wudda been a tougher opposition for Man City. — Sika frɛ dɔm... ???????? ???????????? (@Official_Kobby) April 13, 2022

Chelsea fans behind “ what a performance, proud of this team” ???? pic.twitter.com/KQ1ckucX6T — Kofi Boobs ????Iphone Plug???? (@kb_theplug) April 12, 2022

Chelsea 0-0 Real Madrid



Chelsea 0-1 Real Madrid



Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid



Chelsea 1-2 Real Madrid



Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid



Real Madrid 3-2 Chelsea



Real Madrid 3-3 Chelsea



Real Madrid 3-4 Chelsea



Real Madrid 4-4 Chelsea Real Madrid 5-4 Chelsea



This team. ???????????? — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 12, 2022

I can't believe these 2 mfs caught Chelsea in 4k with the same tactics used during the 1st leg ???? pic.twitter.com/gzLKwYzme3 — Gina ???? (@Serginaoo) April 13, 2022

Kante had the chance to not make Chelsea concede any of the two goals from Madrid. Another reason why he is not better than Camavinga. — TWO TERTY ???? ???????????????? (@Aboa_Banku1) April 13, 2022

Why are people rejoicing over Chelsea’s loss?..



Not fair.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) April 13, 2022

No matter how I try and spin it, I can’t stop believing that this CHELSEA team are going to fill us with even more ecstasy than 29/5/21. So much talent and the best manager in the world! — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) April 12, 2022

I’m all in with this bloke.



He’ll leave as our greatest ever manager - he’s not far off now.



Trust him. Back him. Chelsea will flourish.



Genius. pic.twitter.com/xocsOFqyqf — Jamie Wilkinson (@jamiewiIkinson) April 13, 2022

Give Thomas Tuchel everything he wants to improve this Chelsea side and give Antonio Rudiger anything he wants to sign that contract. The master tactician and his mightiest warrior. Leaders on and off the pitch. With the right backing, we will be competing for all the trophies pic.twitter.com/3bt0btxsSR — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) April 12, 2022

when you ask Chelsea fans..who qualified? their ans “we played well, we were the better side, we are proud of our team, Madrid were lucky, Benzema didn’t play anything, Thomas Tuchel is the best coach” — ????UTD???? (@Kwadwoskillful) April 13, 2022

Now Football ????⚽????????



Chelsea did thier best as a team ????



Madrid played well, but we the blues are proud of our team for not losing yesterday's match ???????? We can't be beaten twice ????????????#CFC for life ???????????????? — ????GodKid???????????????????? (@Ghod_Khid) April 13, 2022

Real Madrid dey beat PSG and Chelsea In the Uefa champion league but Barcelona are getting all the Hype for winning against Turkish and German mid table clubs. ???????? — Bennimx TEN HAG???? (@bennimx) April 13, 2022

Yesterday’s rains were Chelsea fans’ tears???????????????? — Kel ???? (@BoyKelzz) April 13, 2022

Chelsea force yesterday which really impressed Me, respect to the blues ???? — Flex???????? (@flexrastar) April 13, 2022

Chelsea Fans bashing Tuchel about yesterday’s game and can’t see his passion & desires for the club needs to be questioned.



Tuchel is really the most important thing that happened to Chelsea at this time & gradually he’s writing his legacy at the club.#CFC — ????????DUCE???? (@Mazi_Duce07) April 13, 2022