2
Menu
Sports

Social media reactions as Man Utd lose 6-3 to Man City

Haaland Goal FeEqNn2XEAETpqZ.jfif Haaland in celebration mood

Sun, 2 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Football fans on social media have mocked Manchester United following their 6-3 defeat to Manchester City in their Premier League clash.

Phil Foden scored first after Bernardo Silva's cross after eight minutes before Haaland hit two goals with a header and a left strike.

Foden later summed up the first half with the fourth goal of the match for Man City.

After the break, Antony pulled one back for Manchester United from 25 yards out to infuriate Haaland to score his 3rd hat trick before setting up Foden to score the sixth goal for the Citizens.

French international Anthony Martial who came on as a substitute managed to score a brace to reduce the deficit.

After the match, some football fans took to social media to troll the Red Devils for conceding six goals despite having a five-time World best player on the bench.

Read some of the comments below

































JNA/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dotsei Malor questions Akufo-Addo's bodyguard 'ultramodern' hospital in Accra
A Plus shares horrifying video of indiscriminate shooting in Kyebi Apapam
Ghanaian footballer dies in horrific car crash in US
Betty Mould scolds 'young' Dame
Reports of possible coup in Burkina Faso: National TV off amid heavy gunfire
Mankessim murder: Accused persons confess to killing three more people
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up