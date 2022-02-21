Social media reacts to Hearts of Oak draw with Asante Kotoko

Hearts of Oak hosted Asante Kotoko

Hearts draw 0-0 with Kotoko

Samuel Boadu rues missed chance against Kotoko



Prosper Ogum praises Hearts of Oak performance



Ghanaians on social media have expressed excitement over the level of football displayed by both Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko in the Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Over 20,000 fans thronged the stadium to watch the two most decorated clubs in Ghana square it off in an outstanding game of the Ghana Premier League.



The Phobians who drew goalless with their rivals in an outstanding fixture in the Ghana Premier League.



Both Hearts and Kotoko had good chances at goal but none of them was able to convert them into goals.

After the game, some football fanatics took to social media to express their thoughts on the game which in their view is the best in the season so far.



Most of the comments gathered indicate that fans of both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko were thrilled with not only the results of the match but the performance of the players and officiating referees.



From the build-up of the match till the final whistle, fans who watched the match either at the stadium or on TV were appreciative of the performance of both Hearts and Kotoko.



Read some of the views from Ghanaians on social media below





Well done porcupines, better luck next time. — Dada Boat (@davidfrimpongg) February 20, 2022

Very well Tell who ever is in charge of cleaning the seats at the stadium to stop that nonsense



I’m I suppose to pay gate fee and clean my own seat? — Flava (@NukunuSolomon) February 20, 2022

Good game today between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak. Nice display of tactics from both teams.



Football is indeed a unifying factor. Still Faabu???? pic.twitter.com/8uC8zrrVBr — Henry Nana Boakye (@henrynanaboakye) February 20, 2022

Was good game except for some few poor officiating decisions going for kotoko.... Hearts of oak was a better team.... Boadu's second half approach did not help hearts... But the race for the title is not yet over — Edmund (@Afc_Eddie) February 20, 2022

I enjoyed good football .kotoko played well.This kind of play is what we want all the time. Good coaching tactics.



We have to keep this coach for a very long time.superb players too. — ISAAC GRANT ACQUAH (@ISAACGRANTACQU1) February 20, 2022

It is a good results the only wrong decision was introduction of oppong.. he had no business to play this game.. been injured for like 2 months n this was not the game to experiment..our CB is a real a problem..we will need 2 top CB at the end of the season,some shld go on loan — 5 STAR GENERAL (@DJGunshot1) February 20, 2022

It was a good game at all standard just that sulley was substituted early …the referee is not there yet he was good but not a standard the game was not flowing — new artist???? (@ArtFolic) February 20, 2022

You guys did very well today.. The guys played above themselves.



Kudos... it was your win. — His Servant (@Julius12363229) February 20, 2022

Kotoko should have made it flow ,they should have won the game as you people claim you are in form and on top of league ???????? — Unruly Boss (@UnrulyB05870667) February 20, 2022

@SaddickAdams this ref should be encouraged. He got almost everything right!!! He should keep it up — Richie K-ci (@richardaonl) February 20, 2022