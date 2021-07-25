0
Menu
Sports

Social media reacts to RTU's return to the Ghana Premier League

REALTAMALEUNITEDReal Tamale United FC have qualified for the GPL

Sun, 25 Jul 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have reacted happily to the return of Real Tamale United to the Ghana Premier League.

The pride of the North has returned to the Ghanaian topflight league for the first time in 10 years.

Real Tamale United's qualification was confirmed today July 25, 2021, due to Bofoakwa Tano's inability to beat their regional rivals Berekum Arsenals at the Golden City Park.

RTU beat Unity Football Club on the final day of the Division One League to emerge as winners of Zone One.

GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions about RTU's qualification on social media in the post below:















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: