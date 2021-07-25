Social media reacts to RTU's return to the Ghana Premier League

Ghanaians on social media have reacted happily to the return of Real Tamale United to the Ghana Premier League.
The pride of the North has returned to the Ghanaian topflight league for the first time in 10 years.
Real Tamale United's qualification was confirmed today July 25, 2021, due to Bofoakwa Tano's inability to beat their regional rivals Berekum Arsenals at the Golden City Park.
RTU beat Unity Football Club on the final day of the Division One League to emerge as winners of Zone One.
GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions about RTU's qualification on social media in the post below:
RTU is back????????????????????????????????????. After 10 years in the Division One League, the Pride of the North is back in the Ghana Premier League— @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) July 25, 2021
RTU return to the GPL after winning Zone One. #JoySports— Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) July 25, 2021
RTU back in top flight after mighty long absence. Heart break for Bofoakwa on the final day of the season. https://t.co/dxSJlxTb9O— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 25, 2021
Real Tamale United (RTU) are back to the Ghana Premier League— Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng (@CoachOpeele) July 25, 2021
Olympics and Hearts of Oak greatly championed the bring back the love. RTU is gonna bring more joy to the league
Kurt Okraku administration will surely prosper ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8yNcrwxm7h
???? Scenes at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale after RTU qualify for the Ghana Premier League.— #3Sports (@3SportsGh) July 25, 2021
The last time they were in the GPL was in the 2013/2014 season. #3Sports #DivisionOne pic.twitter.com/HrUebgeKCO
NEWS: Real Tamale United seals promotion into the Ghana Premier as Berekum Arsenal hold Bofoakwa Tano to a goalless draw in Berekum.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) July 25, 2021
Wow
???????? After Berekum Arsenal held Bofoakwa Tano to a 0-0 draw, Real Tamale United will be promoted to the Ghana Premier League
Their last GPL appearance was in 2013 pic.twitter.com/VfWxva4i5o— Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) July 25, 2021
The Job is done !!— George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) July 25, 2021
Welcome Real Tamale United!!
Tamale to the world???????????? pic.twitter.com/F8zrXP0Io1
Real Tamale United have fought hard to return to the Ghana Premier League after 7 years. Nice one
Can’t say same for Okwahu United smh ????????♂️— KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) July 25, 2021
Real Tamale United are back to the Ghana Premier league after being relegated in the 2012/13 football season.— Obed Asafo???? (@AsafoObed) July 25, 2021
Congratulations !!!! pic.twitter.com/6gMafydEcP
