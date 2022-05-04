0
Social media reacts with excitement as Otto Addo confirms Black Stars appointment

Some football fans in Ghana have expressed joy on social media after Ghana coach Otto Addo confirmed that Borussia Dortmund have granted his request to lead the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo’s tenure as the interim Black Stars coach ended after accomplishing his task of qualifying the Black Stars for the Mundial.

Following his success with the national team, the GFA expressed interest in making Otto Addo the substantive Black Stars coach.

The appointment was however subject to an agreement with Dortmund and Otto Addo has disclosed that the German club have given him the go-ahead to lead Ghana in the AFCON qualifiers and World Cup.

Speaking in an interview with Hamburger Adbenblatt Podcast, Otto Addo said, “I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also the World Cup.”

Otto Addo would take charge of the Black Stars games in the 2023 African Cup qualifiers and also lead Ghana at the 2022 World Cup if the GFA confirms him as a substantive coach.

With the success achieved in the World Cup playoffs, some football fans are confident in Otto Addo’s leadership and style of coaching the Black Stars.

While others expressed their disappointment in the GFA’s decision to appoint Otto Addo despite maintaining a full-time job with Dortmund others believe it is a good decision since the coach would be able to keep tabs on Ghanaian players.

