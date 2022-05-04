Social media reacts with excitement as Otto Addo confirms Black Stars appointment

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Some football fans in Ghana have expressed joy on social media after Ghana coach Otto Addo confirmed that Borussia Dortmund have granted his request to lead the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Otto Addo’s tenure as the interim Black Stars coach ended after accomplishing his task of qualifying the Black Stars for the Mundial.



Following his success with the national team, the GFA expressed interest in making Otto Addo the substantive Black Stars coach.

The appointment was however subject to an agreement with Dortmund and Otto Addo has disclosed that the German club have given him the go-ahead to lead Ghana in the AFCON qualifiers and World Cup.



Speaking in an interview with Hamburger Adbenblatt Podcast, Otto Addo said, “I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September and also the World Cup.”



Otto Addo would take charge of the Black Stars games in the 2023 African Cup qualifiers and also lead Ghana at the 2022 World Cup if the GFA confirms him as a substantive coach.



With the success achieved in the World Cup playoffs, some football fans are confident in Otto Addo’s leadership and style of coaching the Black Stars.



While others expressed their disappointment in the GFA’s decision to appoint Otto Addo despite maintaining a full-time job with Dortmund others believe it is a good decision since the coach would be able to keep tabs on Ghanaian players.

Read the comments below





IT'S DONE!!! Otto Addo to Hamburger Abendblatt: "We have now fortunately discussed it to the end. I have been given permission by Dortmund."



As expected, OTTO ADDO WILL COACH ???????? AT #Qatar2022. — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) May 4, 2022

The Black Stars is been taken for granted.



A country that's keen on building a formidable team shouldn't entertain someone who'll be free only on Int'l break. Give Otto Addo a permanent contract or appoint a full timer.



Gosh Ghana!#NationWideSports pic.twitter.com/wBfwmTM6T5 — SUNDIATA KEITA ???????????????????? (@io_leslie) May 4, 2022

Looks like we’ll be seeing more of Coach Otto Addo!????????????????! He’s available for the AFCON 2023 Qualifiers & the 2022 World Cup!#AFCON #OttoAddo #BlackStar pic.twitter.com/csqeIpHy58 — Alexis Laura Daniels (@iamalexislaura) May 4, 2022

Interim Black Stars head coach says he has the permission of the team, Borussia Dortmund, to work as Ghana’s senior national team gaffer.



Otto Addo says he will retain his position at Dortmund while overseeing the affairs of the Black Stars ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/opIxicCaXO — Ernest Arhinful (@khaptain4real) May 4, 2022

Pray to the winds, Ghana will thrive ????. Otto Addo will take us to the WC in Qatar. Angama! Caput!#sienula pic.twitter.com/AA9r5AHpjl — Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@SheikhTophic) May 4, 2022