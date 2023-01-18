0
Social media users attack Afena-Gyan for scoring a late equaliser against Napoli

Felix Afena Gyan Cremonese .jpeg Cremonese striker, Felix Agena-Gyan

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have expressed their displeasure with Black Stars forward Felix-Afena Gyan for scoring an equalizer in Cremonese's stalemate against Napoli in the Copa Italia.

The dissatisfied persons accuse Afena-Gyan of sabotaging their wager and costing them some money due to his goal.

The 19-year-old leveled the score at 2-2 for Cremonese in the 87th minute with a beautiful header to the far post that sent the game into extra time.

The extra time saw no goals as Cremonose went on to win 5-4 on penalties. The Ghanaian teenager scored the winning penalty that sent his team through to the quarterfinals.

Afena-Gyan took to Twitter to celebrate the win, where some Ghanaians sarcastically slammed him for ruining their bets.

However, others heaped praise on the former AS Roma striker for his performance.

Cremonese will face AS Roma in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals.

Checkout some reactions below



























