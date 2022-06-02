Social media users blast Christian Atsu for posting about Argentina game while Ghana was playing Madagascar

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu

Afena-Gyan scores debut goal for Black Stars

Ghana beat Madagascar in 2023 AFCON qualifiers opener



Ghana go top of Group E after beating Madagascar



Ghana international, Christian Atsu incurred the wrath of some social media users for constantly tweeting about Argentina's game against Italy when the Black Stars were in action at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



While the Black Stars were playing their first game in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar, Argentina were also in action against Italy on the same night of Wednesday, June 1, 2022.



But it seems Christiaan Atsu was more focused on the Argentina game with his tweets and that didn't go down well with some social media users who rained insults on the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations best player.

Out of the ten tweets that Atsu put out on his Twitter handle, only three mentioned the Black Stars game while seven of them focused only on the Argentina versus Italy game.



Coincidentally, both Ghana and Argentina won their games with three unanswered goals.



Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Osman Bukari scored the three goals for Ghana against Madagascar while Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria, and Paulo Dybala were on the scoresheet for the Argentines.



Below are some of the reactions as complied by GhanaWeb:





Masa behave wai. Na your motherland just scored the same amount of goals Argentina scored. Tsw???? — The Ghana Guy ???????????????? (@IamDennisBlack) June 1, 2022







Kwasiaman Ghana is playing a match n u are here tweeting Argentina????????s3 watwa bet ???? — kelly???????? (@odo_ayaase) June 1, 2022

@NanaAdu_Fosu even an ex player dey support Argentina. who tf are you to tell me to watch Ghana whilst messi is playing. Wonitwasini — Cczle (@MHoodguy) June 1, 2022

You forget your country dey support another country, ei koo bibinii. ???????? — Asana???????? (@manlike_vano) June 1, 2022

Kudus has erased your "legacy" in one game???? Think about that — Twilight????????????‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) June 1, 2022

Finish player! Think about your finish career — Big Hussle ???? (@StunnaNewton) June 1, 2022

Atsu shun dey fool & talk about #BlackStars , the team that took you to a different plateau. — KıÏıĢ'§ ði$£∆s€ III???? (@_etherboy) June 2, 2022

You never focused on your achievement and career. You are here starstruck hailing Messi's achievements. Like seriously? U are a #Messi fan? What about you, Atsu? Smh ???? — KıÏıĢ'§ ði$£∆s€ III???? (@_etherboy) June 2, 2022

So sad you have retired early ???????????????????????????????? — KALYJAY Jnr (@nonfa_nyame) June 1, 2022

Do you have a career at all, ???????????? — @Samedi (@lilbruce4real) June 2, 2022

Stop fooling. Dede is stil playing . U aren’t his hype man. Learn sense — @fkay (@therealestfk) June 2, 2022