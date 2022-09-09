8
Menu
Sports

Social media users descend on ex-English footballer for telling black people not mourn Queen Elizabeth

Trevor Sinclair Roasted Trevor Sinclair

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There has been an outrage on social media following comments by former England international, Trevor Sinclair that ‘black and brown people should not mourn Queen Elizabeth’s death.

As the world continues to mourn the demise of the longest-serving monarch, Trevor Sinclair has expressed his dissatisfaction with the inability of the queen to fight against racism.

In a tweet that has now been deleted, Trevor Sinclair wrote “racism was outlawed in England in the '60s & it's been allowed to thrive so why should black and brown mourn!!'

His post courted the disapproval and anger of British people on social media who slammed him for not honoring the Queen.

His Twitter account has since been shut down and TalkSport which he worked for have issued a statement, distancing themselves from it and launching investigations into the tweet.

“We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, was believed to be a big fan of Premier League side, Arsenal.

Queen Elizabeth who took over the throne at age 26, ruled for 70 years.

Following her, her son, Prince Charles has been declared as the replacement and she will rule under the name, Prince Charles III.



















Watch the latest editions of GhanaWeb Sports Debate and Sports Check below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service
'Maa Lizzy' trends as social media users mourn Queen Elizabeth II
Bawumia, Mahama, others who attended funeral of Bernard Avle's wife
Some major scandals that occurred under Queen Elizabeth II's reign
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges