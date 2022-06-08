2
Social media users divided over Inaki, Nico Williams

Inaki W Inaki Williams is in Ghana now

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The arrival of Inaki Williams and Nico Williams in Ghana has stirred up reports of the two brothers confirming their allegiance to Ghana.

Photos were awash on social media with reports that the two Athletic Bilbao players were going to engage the Ghana Football Association after which they will confirm their decision to play for Ghana at the expense of Spain.

The imminent arrival of the two players as Ghanaian players has resulted in conversations about their commitment to Ghana.

Ghanaians are divided over the inclusion of the brothers with the debate focusing largely on whether they indeed have love for Ghana or are just opportunists trying to capitalize on Ghana’s qualification to the World Cup.

Whiles some are unhappy that the Ghana Football Association are opening the doors of th national team to players who once openly declared their disinterest in playing for Ghana, others believe that competence and quality should take precedence over any other factor.

Some also hold that Inaki and Nico Williams must be made to play for Ghana in the AFCON qualifiers before being included in the World Cup squad.

