Social media users divided over Mohammed Salisu

Salisu rejects Ghana

GFA to focus on players ready to play for Ghana



Otto Addo meets Mohammed Salisu



To call or not to call – That is one of the topical issues that have arisen from Ghana’s qualification to the 2022 World Cup.



Since Tuesday, March 29, 2022 when Ghana’s participation at the World Cup was confirmed, there have been heated debate on social media over whether Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu should be invited.



Social media users are sharply divided on whether the Ghana Football Association should extend a sixth invitation to Salisu after five failed attempts.



Whiles some argue that inviting him will be unfair to the defenders who honored call ups for the qualifiers, others argue that his quality papers over his rejections.



Salisu, according to the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has turned down the Black Stars on five occasions.

According to him efforts by former coaches, Kwasi Appiah, Akonnor and Rajevac yielded no positive result.



Attempts by Chris Hughton and Otto Addo did little to change the heart of the Southampton defender who is bent on not playing for the country.



Meanwhile head coach of the Black Stars, Otto Addo has hinted of further consultations with Salisu to get him play for the country.



"I got to know Mohammed (Salisu) when I went to Southampton two months ago to meet, we had very good talks and it will take longer for you to understand him. I don't want to talk about it because it is his decision but as an outsider, it is easier to say that he doesn't want to come," Otto Addo said.



Otto Addo ended his statement by thanking Mohammed Salisu for opening up to him about his reasons for refusing call-ups and hope that he will one day join the Black Stars."



"But there are a lot of reasons and I understand him for his reasons, I appreciate him for making time for me and explaining his part to me and I hope that the time will come."





Read the tweets below





Salisu needs to Google his name and check out how his needless drama has triggered this strong disaffection towards him. — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) March 31, 2022

Summer, that salisu guy has acted like a kid, you want to tell me Stephen Appiah, baby jet and others did not have issues with the leaders of the team when they were playing??? They had big issues, some decisions affected them but, Country first, for now no World Cup for him. — Ɔpemsoɔ Nana 1 (@nana_opemso) March 31, 2022

Amartey and Djiku can go and concede dozens of goals… We will still appreciate their loyalty to the national team.. We don’t need Salisu anymore — Ice ???????????? (@IceberqSlim) March 31, 2022

I’m opting for Tariq Lamptey and Hudson Odoi for black stars but as for Salisu, he should stay at Southampton and rot. We’ve got Djiku and Amartey, rock solid in defense when it mattered most. ???????????????? Go Ghana ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/n9k4btKwtZ — CHANGES ????♌️???????? (@LifeChanges8) March 29, 2022

Some of the Mohammed Salisu takes are a bit hasty. The assumption that he will suddenly want to honor invitation because Ghana is going to the World Cup is a bit uninformed. The boy's situation is actually not that complicated. Let's just move on from him. — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) March 30, 2022

Salisu is waiting for us to qualify before he go come play - na who should suffer for him to and get shine - No one is bigger than Black stars — CLINTON ???????? (@LilMoGh) March 26, 2022

So Salisu go go the World Cup some? I just want to know. If they call him I’ll personally visit the Black Stars team camp and sack him from the team. — Don (@Opresii) March 29, 2022

If Salisu and Odoi couldn’t help Ghana qualify we don’t need them at Qatar. Simple as that — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) March 29, 2022

Cho, Lamptey and Salisu joining us to the World Cup pic.twitter.com/UrLAu2ggqT — Richardson Jnr ???? (@richardsonjnr7) March 29, 2022

After watching Alexander Djiku, Ghana should stop wasting time on Salisu. We have a better defender — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) March 29, 2022