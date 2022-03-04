Social media users divided over Nigeria's squad for Ghana games

Nigeria name squad for Ghana clash
Nigeria name 8 defenders in squad to face Ghana
Nigeria’s squad to face Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs have left many Ghanaians on social media wondering if the Black Stars have what it takes to stop the Super Eagles.
Nine attackers were named in the Super Eagles squad to face the Black Stars for their upcoming match scheduled for March 25 and 29.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria announced a 25-man squad to face the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 4, 2022.
Following the release of the Nigerian squad to face Ghana, many have wondered what might have delayed the release of Ghana's squad for the matches.
While some Ghanaians on social media expressed optimism in the Black Stars beating Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup, others were also pessimistic in Ghana’s chances of making it to the Mundial.
Read some reactions on social media below
Forget the black stars squad. Super Eagles to win home and away. https://t.co/AFsavVESEU— ADE (@QuakuAde) March 4, 2022
What Nigerians need to know about the just released Super Eagles squad, old doesn't always mean stale, while new doesn't always mean "lively"— SIJI (@Detribalized_1) March 4, 2022
I am satisfied with the list. Our attack clearly lacked experience during the AFCON(part of why we lost the Tunisian game)
3 players give me chills. Wilfred Ndidi but Partey or Amartey can handle him, Lookman diɛ unless we get Tariq Lamptey else we can't do shit, finally Kelechi "Senior Man" Iheanacho I honestly love that player but I'm convinced the Black Stars can handle the Super Eagles. https://t.co/97Uw2srRXL— ????Emmanuel Garbrah???????? (@eagleyez7) March 4, 2022
Ogeyin Onazi is still getting the Super Eagles call up in 2022?— Daddy Z (@TheSeunOreks) March 4, 2022
Someone that barely plays first team football.
Well, we’ve never been a serious Nation.
My take on Super Eagles latest squad lis— Ibukun Italoye???????? (@IItaloye) March 4, 2022
1. Rohr isn't the only person doubting NPFL players
2. Amoo might be the missing creative midfielder
3. Lookman is highly-rated by NFF and Nigerians
4. Sorry for Nwakaeme, guy deserves a spot but in-form strikers are just too much
Ghanaians after conceding five against the super eagles of Nigeria ???????? pic.twitter.com/bUn9OxplH3— Legal Advisa (@Hon_Tenacious) March 4, 2022
The Super Eagles tears loading...— Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) March 4, 2022
Super Eagles squad for the #Ghana clash this month. https://t.co/P9toVsCJE6— Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) March 4, 2022
Ademola Lookman has been called up to the Nigeria national team for the first ????????— JABULANI XI (@JABULANIXI) March 4, 2022
The Super Eagles are facing Ghana this month in the last round of World Cup qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/Ih0QaUz458
Calvin Bassey has enjoyed blistering form for Rangers since the start of the year.— Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) March 4, 2022
He gets a deserved recall to the Eagles squad ???????? pic.twitter.com/CbGEuk9jdH
Super Eagles’ scouts must be given a mandate to find us creative players.— POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) March 4, 2022
It’s a big gap in the team & was evident at AFCON.
Attackers chop but without service like a church, they will all struggle.
Weak midfield, weak central defense, weak goalkeeping.... This team has no chance of getting out of the group at the World Cup! Africa needs the Black Stars! We cannot afford another 5 group exits ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Ghana Black Stars Fan (@EG47651821) March 4, 2022
This team would not even manage a draw at the World Cup. 3 losses by 2+ goals!! Africa needs the Black Stars! Africa’s biggest World Cup team ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????— Ghana Black Stars Fan (@EG47651821) March 4, 2022
Nana addo for talk some give black stars— SPOONUUNU (@BraNunu) March 4, 2022
This squad is a joke. Apart from the attack that looks a bit decent, every other departments is below average and this certainly can't beat our Black Stars. Appuuuu Partey, kudus, A. Duncan, Kyere in the middle and we go eat this over hyped Naija with ease ???????????????? https://t.co/4F9IHdtp5q— CATALAN SOLDIER (@BarcaOt) March 4, 2022
Leeroy Owusu reportedly earns Black Stars call up..in Leeroy Owusu we have a right back, left back, left winger and a right winger…✅— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) March 4, 2022
The attacking options are many. Black Stars have a lot of problems to solve wow. pic.twitter.com/vu3CA6PpNg— Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) March 4, 2022
