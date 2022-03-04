9
Social media users divided over Nigeria's squad for Ghana games

Nig Super Eagles Nigeria's Super Eagles

Fri, 4 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria name squad for Ghana clash

Otto Addo yet to name Ghana squad to face Ghana

Nigeria name 8 defenders in squad to face Ghana

Nigeria’s squad to face Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs have left many Ghanaians on social media wondering if the Black Stars have what it takes to stop the Super Eagles.

Nine attackers were named in the Super Eagles squad to face the Black Stars for their upcoming match scheduled for March 25 and 29.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria announced a 25-man squad to face the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 4, 2022.

Following the release of the Nigerian squad to face Ghana, many have wondered what might have delayed the release of Ghana's squad for the matches.

While some Ghanaians on social media expressed optimism in the Black Stars beating Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup, others were also pessimistic in Ghana’s chances of making it to the Mundial.

