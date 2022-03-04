Social media users divided over Nigeria's squad for Ghana games

Nigeria's Super Eagles

Nigeria name squad for Ghana clash

Nigeria name 8 defenders in squad to face Ghana



Nigeria’s squad to face Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs have left many Ghanaians on social media wondering if the Black Stars have what it takes to stop the Super Eagles.



Nine attackers were named in the Super Eagles squad to face the Black Stars for their upcoming match scheduled for March 25 and 29.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria announced a 25-man squad to face the Black Stars of Ghana on Friday, March 4, 2022.



Following the release of the Nigerian squad to face Ghana, many have wondered what might have delayed the release of Ghana's squad for the matches.



While some Ghanaians on social media expressed optimism in the Black Stars beating Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup, others were also pessimistic in Ghana’s chances of making it to the Mundial.



Read some reactions on social media below

Forget the black stars squad. Super Eagles to win home and away. https://t.co/AFsavVESEU — ADE (@QuakuAde) March 4, 2022

What Nigerians need to know about the just released Super Eagles squad, old doesn't always mean stale, while new doesn't always mean "lively"



I am satisfied with the list. Our attack clearly lacked experience during the AFCON(part of why we lost the Tunisian game) — SIJI (@Detribalized_1) March 4, 2022

Ogeyin Onazi is still getting the Super Eagles call up in 2022?



Someone that barely plays first team football.



Well, we’ve never been a serious Nation. — Daddy Z (@TheSeunOreks) March 4, 2022

My take on Super Eagles latest squad lis



1. Rohr isn't the only person doubting NPFL players



2. Amoo might be the missing creative midfielder



3. Lookman is highly-rated by NFF and Nigerians



4. Sorry for Nwakaeme, guy deserves a spot but in-form strikers are just too much — Ibukun Italoye???????? (@IItaloye) March 4, 2022

Ghanaians after conceding five against the super eagles of Nigeria ???????? pic.twitter.com/bUn9OxplH3 — Legal Advisa (@Hon_Tenacious) March 4, 2022

The Super Eagles tears loading... — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) March 4, 2022

Super Eagles squad for the #Ghana clash this month. https://t.co/P9toVsCJE6 — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) March 4, 2022

Ademola Lookman has been called up to the Nigeria national team for the first ????????



The Super Eagles are facing Ghana this month in the last round of World Cup qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/Ih0QaUz458 — JABULANI XI (@JABULANIXI) March 4, 2022

Calvin Bassey has enjoyed blistering form for Rangers since the start of the year.



He gets a deserved recall to the Eagles squad ???????? pic.twitter.com/CbGEuk9jdH — Soar Super Eagles (@SSE_NGA) March 4, 2022

Super Eagles’ scouts must be given a mandate to find us creative players.



It’s a big gap in the team & was evident at AFCON.



Attackers chop but without service like a church, they will all struggle. — POOJA... (@PoojaMedia) March 4, 2022