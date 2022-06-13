2
Menu
Sports

Social media users divided over medals for Asante Kotoko league triumph

Kotoko Medals 987654 Image of Ghana Premier League winners medal

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko wins GPL

Imoro Ibrahim scores fantastic Frekkick against Elmina Sharks

Asante Kotoko beat Elmina Sharks on coronation day

The Ghana Premier League winners' medals handed to Kumasi Asante Kotoko by the Ghana Footballs Association have had divided opinions on social media over its quality.

The FA were criticised last season for handing winners, Hearts of Oak, what many termed as 'key holders', hence, local football enthusiasts were keen to see the body up their game in that regard this season.

Asante Kotoko recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Elmina Sharks to officially lift the Ghana Premier League title as the winners of the 2021/2022 season.

Imoro Ibrahim scored a stunning freekick in the first half before George Mfegue came off the bench to net a brace in the second half to claim the resounding win.

Upon winning the league, the players were handed locally hand-made gold medals.

After images of the medals surfaced online, some have opined that it is an improvement on what were given to Hearts of Oak players last season.

Meanwhile, others have ridiculed the design, saying it is not apt.

Here are some reactions

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ndc's Brogya Genfi Reacts To Alleged ‘Tribalistic’ Audio Of Osafo-maafo
Ashesi University First-class Graduate Reportedly Lands Job With Goldman Sachs
Three Men, Two Women Kennedy Agyapong’s Potential Partners For Election 2024
Ex-gratia Kufuor's Parting Gift That Has Come Back To Haunt Akufo-addo
Whatever Opuni did was consistent with policies of the Board - Fmr Board Chairman
What Attorney General told the Supreme Court about its role in building a National Cathedral
Meet the 13-member Board of Trustees of National Cathedral
UK Parliament invites MPs for a 3-day meeting over anti-gay bill
Two Ghanaian doctors save life of ‘dying’ French passenger on Brussels-Accra flight
Throwback pictures of famous politicians that will crack you up
Related Articles: