Social media users divided over medals for Asante Kotoko league triumph

The Ghana Premier League winners' medals handed to Kumasi Asante Kotoko by the Ghana Footballs Association have had divided opinions on social media over its quality.



The FA were criticised last season for handing winners, Hearts of Oak, what many termed as 'key holders', hence, local football enthusiasts were keen to see the body up their game in that regard this season.



Asante Kotoko recorded an emphatic 3-0 victory over Elmina Sharks to officially lift the Ghana Premier League title as the winners of the 2021/2022 season.

Imoro Ibrahim scored a stunning freekick in the first half before George Mfegue came off the bench to net a brace in the second half to claim the resounding win.



Upon winning the league, the players were handed locally hand-made gold medals.



After images of the medals surfaced online, some have opined that it is an improvement on what were given to Hearts of Oak players last season.



Meanwhile, others have ridiculed the design, saying it is not apt.



A much better medal than what they gave Hearts of Oak last season or what they have Ampem Darkoa Ladies this season. Hand-crafted by Ghanaian goldsmith. I like it! pic.twitter.com/eyhQViSmKV — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) June 12, 2022

Comparing KNUST graduation medals ???? to GPL champions medals the difference is clear! GFA is incompetent, they just wicked, with this Ghana football has a long way to go ???????????? cc Billshotit #ideatv #AFCON #Eto'o #GPL2022 #GPLonStarTimes #AsanteKotoko #DortmundinGhana pic.twitter.com/ampQP06zQN — iDEA Tv (@ideatvgh1) June 12, 2022

Medals with better metal properties. Not plastics with coated shiny materials looking like key holders. These are brass and gold. Handmade, locally produced. Improvement on last season. It can only get better. Thank you @ghanafaofficial ???? pic.twitter.com/aG9LI2p1ny — Jerome Otchere (@JeromeOtchere) June 12, 2022

GFA should just contact KNUST for some assistance on their medals pic.twitter.com/pBWW6hZR8Q — philip kessie (@philipkessie) June 12, 2022

The GFA needs to be serious. Even KNUST graduation medals are presentable. Look at what your mates are doing, and then see this nonsense. How long will you take Ghana football For a joke ???????????????????????? #ghanafootballdeservesbetter pic.twitter.com/I0po1GQUOB — ✊????Daasebre Qofy???? (@Magnusbrobbey) June 12, 2022

To be fair, when you hold and feel it, it’s much better than the picture. Speak to the players and officials and you’ll understand why they chose this. https://t.co/1GM0OWNpWb — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) June 12, 2022

It’s funny how most of these sports journalists are defending the quality of medals given to the Kotoko players — Angel Charles (@angelgooner) June 13, 2022

Kotoko fans are happy with the medals, ahh eii ???????????? — Ewusi Essien (@bigessien) June 12, 2022

Jerome and Romark dem dey shock me. "Kotoko fans will love the medals" eiii nipa! — Mr. Arthur® (@PaaChicharito) June 12, 2022