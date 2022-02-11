Social media users hail Nyantakyi’s comments on 30-year-old players turning 'politicians' in camp

Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Some Ghanaians on social media have hailed the comments by Kwesi Nyantakyi on 30-year-old players becoming ‘politicians’ in national teams and being behind agitations by playing body.



Former President of the Ghana Football Association in an interview on GTV Sports+ described players aged 30 as ‘agitated politicians’ who come into the national team to destroy many things.



In his view, “football is for young players and I had this policy at Wa All-Stars. I always said that any player over 30-years is no longer a footballer but a politician. He is coming to destroy your team for you, they will come agitations and all kinds of things,”



“With all due respect it's not a rule of application but invariably it happens in most cases,” Nyantakyi added.



Some Ghanaians appear to agree with the notion of the former GFA president and are hailing him on social media for expressing what has turned out to be a popular opinion.

They claim that some players have overstayed their welcome in the Black Stars and deserve to leave after clocking age 30.



Many of the tweets garnered by GhanaWeb seem to suggest that players like Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso and co should bid farewell to the national team.



I swear dis man is hitting one side but some of us dnt get it ???????????????????????? — Stephen Owusu (@ObaakuV) February 10, 2022

We'll start calling 30+ players politicians ???? — wyse-1???????? (@benjamin56324) February 11, 2022

Ayew brothers need to leave for youngins to come in...... He isn't doing us any good — AREA BOY GHMUG☆BE⚔️???? (@yesemewonyansa) February 10, 2022

Kwesi nyantakyi



"Football is for young boys, any player from 30 n above is a politician not a footballer bcos they will come n disrupt your team"



???????????????????????????????????? — 5 STAR GENERAL (@DJGunshot1) February 10, 2022

Kwasi Nyantakyi talks about taking a young team to the tournament. I absolutely agree but I don't think the team at the AFCON was old. Team had only about 5 players over 30 years or so. — SITSO (@OfficialSitso) February 10, 2022