Social media users hail Nyantakyi’s comments on 30-year-old players turning 'politicians' in camp

Some Ghanaians on social media have hailed the comments by Kwesi Nyantakyi on 30-year-old players becoming ‘politicians’ in national teams and being behind agitations by playing body.
Former President of the Ghana Football Association in an interview on GTV Sports+ described players aged 30 as ‘agitated politicians’ who come into the national team to destroy many things.
In his view, “football is for young players and I had this policy at Wa All-Stars. I always said that any player over 30-years is no longer a footballer but a politician. He is coming to destroy your team for you, they will come agitations and all kinds of things,”
“With all due respect it's not a rule of application but invariably it happens in most cases,” Nyantakyi added.
Some Ghanaians appear to agree with the notion of the former GFA president and are hailing him on social media for expressing what has turned out to be a popular opinion.
They claim that some players have overstayed their welcome in the Black Stars and deserve to leave after clocking age 30.
Many of the tweets garnered by GhanaWeb seem to suggest that players like Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso and co should bid farewell to the national team.
Read some of the comments below
I swear dis man is hitting one side but some of us dnt get it ????????????????????????— Stephen Owusu (@ObaakuV) February 10, 2022
???? “Football is for young players, any player over 30yrs is no longer a footballer but a politician, they’ll come with agitations and all kinds.”— #MesQueUnClub❤️???? (@PerryPaisley) February 11, 2022
-Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi (Fmr. GFA Prez) via #GTVSports #WontumiSports pic.twitter.com/AfcbDuRplu
We'll start calling 30+ players politicians ????— wyse-1???????? (@benjamin56324) February 11, 2022
Ayew brothers need to leave for youngins to come in...... He isn't doing us any good— AREA BOY GHMUG☆BE⚔️???? (@yesemewonyansa) February 10, 2022
Kwesi nyantakyi— 5 STAR GENERAL (@DJGunshot1) February 10, 2022
"Football is for young boys, any player from 30 n above is a politician not a footballer bcos they will come n disrupt your team"
????????????????????????????????????
Honestly I think we need Kwesi Nyantakyi in Ghana football as an advisor— #MindyourBusinez (@Mr_Man_O) February 11, 2022
Kwesi Nyantakyi spoke about selections on merit.
I do recall Edwin Gyimah repeatedly getting call ups and never playing. Just like Philemon Baffour.
Must have been because of the supremely water tight meritocracy system he implemented.— Victor Atsu Tamakloe ???????? (@AtsuTamakloe) February 11, 2022
Kwasi Nyantakyi talks about taking a young team to the tournament. I absolutely agree but I don't think the team at the AFCON was old. Team had only about 5 players over 30 years or so.— SITSO (@OfficialSitso) February 10, 2022
How many players in the black Stars who is over 30yrs ?? Lets start de names Dede Ayew ...— Stephen Owusu (@ObaakuV) February 10, 2022
Kwesi Nyantakyi is giving my people football management lessons. He’s giving my people ways to get successful with football. He’s telling them what to do and what not to do. He’s telling them he’s the messiah they overlooked.— Mr_Benjämin II (@AngeloBenjy) February 11, 2022
He’s telling my people they forget too early.
Football is for Young players, any player above the age of 30 is a politician who will end up destroying the team.— Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) February 10, 2022
Former GFA Pres Kwesi Nyantakyi pic.twitter.com/E5T7Y8mz8V
Kwesi Nyantakyi with some coded advice there. On having 30+ players in the National team.— Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 10, 2022
Possibly from his own experience. Hmm#savingourpassion
Kwesi Nyantakyi dey GTV SportsPlus . The man know football ankasa— Bra Poly ???????????????? (@PolySarkcess) February 10, 2022
He (Kwesi Nyantakyi) should tell us more…— Jamaldeen Wiayuka (@monomotapajr) February 11, 2022
Personally, I don’t see anything wrong with that, if only it won’t affect their services to the nation https://t.co/KfKh2io6OX
This is what Former GFA Prez. Kwesi Nyantakyi said about players who are 30+#Ghanaians #GPL #Gplwk17 pic.twitter.com/BCb5TN81qP— Mutala Yakubu???????? (@Mutalayakubu10) February 11, 2022
