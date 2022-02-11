5
Social media users hail Nyantakyi’s comments on 30-year-old players turning 'politicians' in camp

Nyantakyi Arrest1 Former GFA President, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Fri, 11 Feb 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have hailed the comments by Kwesi Nyantakyi on 30-year-old players becoming ‘politicians’ in national teams and being behind agitations by playing body.

Former President of the Ghana Football Association in an interview on GTV Sports+ described players aged 30 as ‘agitated politicians’ who come into the national team to destroy many things.

In his view, “football is for young players and I had this policy at Wa All-Stars. I always said that any player over 30-years is no longer a footballer but a politician. He is coming to destroy your team for you, they will come agitations and all kinds of things,”

“With all due respect it's not a rule of application but invariably it happens in most cases,” Nyantakyi added.

Some Ghanaians appear to agree with the notion of the former GFA president and are hailing him on social media for expressing what has turned out to be a popular opinion.

They claim that some players have overstayed their welcome in the Black Stars and deserve to leave after clocking age 30.

Many of the tweets garnered by GhanaWeb seem to suggest that players like Andre Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso and co should bid farewell to the national team.

