Social media users hail 'fine wine' Harrison Afful after incredible display against Chelsea

Former Black Stars right-back, Harrison Afful has earned plaudits from Ghanaians after his sumptuous display for Charlotte FC in their pre-season friendly against Chelsea on Thursday 21, 2021.



Afful was in his element as his side beat Chelsea 5-2 on penalties after the match ended one-all in regulation time.



Christian Pulisic gave Chelsea a first half lead, but a late equaliser by Daniel Rios from the spot, took the game to penalty shootouts.



Some Ghanaians were stunned to see the 35-year-old commanding the right side and took to social media to react to Afful's performance.

Others who had no clue regarding the whereabout since he faded out of the Black Stars were happy to see the former Asante Kotoko man in action.



Afful replaced Jaylin Lindsey on the 46th minutes but could not play the whole half as he was subbed off for Koa Santos in the 82 minutes.



Chelsea after the loss have two more friendlies against Arsenal and Udinese to conclude their pre-season before the 2022/2023 EPL season begins on August 5.



Here are some reactions





Harrison afful l dey mia the boys. — Richmann ???????????? (@oh_itsKelewele) July 21, 2022

harrison afful is still balling at 35???????? — Ananse???? (@ats3omiAnaanu) July 21, 2022

EE/KPE