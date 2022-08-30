1
Menu
Sports

Social media users mystified by Inaki Williams first injury in six years

Goal Inakiwilliams Cropped 1p7usvaxo1krv14vsm9onbkkfb Inaki was subbed off in Athletic Bilbao's 4-0 victory over Cadiz

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media users are mystified by the injury sustained by new Black Stars striker, Inaki Williams in Athletic Bilbao’s game against Cadiz in the Spanish La Liga.

For the first time in six years, Inaki Williams suffered an injury and had to be subbed off in the game that ended 4-0 for Bilbao.

Social media users are puzzled by the development as they wonder how a player with such a clean injury record would sustain injury shortly after opting to play for Ghana.

Already, people are reading meanings into the injury with fingers being pointed at perceived juju operations in the team.

Others are discounting the possibility of juju, insisting that the injury has no spiritual connection.

In the game, Inaki Williams’ younger brother, Nico grabbed an assist as his Bilbao secured a 4-0 win over Cadiz.

Athletic Bilbao quickly took control of the game, with their early pressure paying off when Williams intercepted a loose back pass, rounded the Cádiz goalkeeper, and fired into an empty net.

The goal came in the 24th minute, and 11 minutes later, he had a great chance to get a brace from the penalty spot, but his tame effort was saved.

Despite Williams’ shocking miss, Bilbao dominated the game, and when Williams was substituted due to injury, Gorka Guruzeta, twice, and Alex Berenguer scored to complete a comprehensive victory.

Inaki’s younger brother Nico Williams, who played 82 minutes, assisted Berenguer’s goal















Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding