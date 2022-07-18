Social media users react as Chelsea player is held at gunpoint by Italian police

Chelsea star Bakayoko searched at gunpoint by Italian police
Bakayoko joins AC Milan on loan
Italian Police speak on search on Bakayoko
Chelsea midfielder, Tiemoue Bakayoko was at the mercy of Italian police as he was searched at gunpoint after he was mistaken to be a suspect involved in a shooting incident.
The French footballer who is currently on loan at AC Milan was pinned against a blue and white Police vehicle while being searched by one officer.
The two other Police officers who were at the scene had their guns out preventing anyone from approaching while the calm Bakayoko was being searched with his hands placed on the police vehicle.
Bakayoko was finally left off the hook when one of the officers was prompted by the people around that the "suspects" they had pinned on the car is an AC Milan player.
The police after realizing that the suspect they had was the AC Milan midfielder gave a surprising look before releasing him.
A video of the incident that has been shared on social media has angered many netizens who have bemoaned the constant harassment of black people in Europe.
Milan police released a statement stating that the incident had happened earlier in July after a shooting incident that happened earlier on the day.
“The search happened on July 3. It was due to a shooting that happened in the area hours earlier. The two fit the description of the suspects; one of the two was black and with a green shirt. That’s the reason they were held at gunpoint,” the statement said.
Below are some of the reactions on social media compiled by GhanaWeb in the post below:
He was so Calm . Oh my God— Erameh Angela (@Darealmbanks) July 18, 2022
I feel like crying
Imagine if it got heated and there was a shot out and He was actually shot or K!lled!!!
Wow
Bakayoko Asuustrike Chelsea Ac Milan Italia police portable BAT and ATIKU Hope Uzodinma Peter Obi Obidient OsunDecides Arsenal Richarlison https://t.co/SS9EUxj7wN
The reaction of this police officer the moment he realises he's f**ked up and pulled over Tiémoué Bakayoko. ????— Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 18, 2022
???? @DrGianlucaFumo pic.twitter.com/5dtCzvIOQt
Not every black man will be Bakayoko. Not every black man will be a famous footballer. https://t.co/lEqVhmUjF5— Dámilólá (@DamilolaDecarls) July 18, 2022
Tiémoué Bakayoko help at gunpoint by Police after being mistaken for somebody else..— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) July 18, 2022
WHAT THE F*CK ????????????pic.twitter.com/rEwLvD2qBy
Shocking footage of Milan’s Bakayoko in Milan’s downtown held at gunpoint by police cause taken for someone else.— Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) July 18, 2022
Check when one of cop goes telling to the colleague searching him that it’s not the suspect but a Milan player, and the cop saying “WHO?!?”
pic.twitter.com/B0PTYiXnc5
Italian police pulled AC Milan’s Bakayoko over to search him until they realized it was him. This is scary. pic.twitter.com/FkFhyIqcJe— Juliet Bawuah (@julietbawuah) July 18, 2022
Tiemoué Bakayoko was arrested by mistake by the Italian police!— Manuel Menacho ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????⚽️ (@ManuelMenacho0) July 18, 2022
Funny face of the police when they saw who it was pic.twitter.com/blaOOqoeCt
A shocking video has emerged showing Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko being held at gunpoint by police in a case of mistaken identity.#Bakayoko #ChelseaFC #streetfootballfanatics pic.twitter.com/bQ7zd1tlW0— Street Football Fanatics (@FanaticsStreet) July 18, 2022
Bakayoko was so calm despite being humiliated and oppressed.— Ibukun Aluko (@IbkSports) July 18, 2022
The Police couldn’t even properly apologize after knowing Bakayoko’s identity.
Being black comes with a lot of tolerance sadly????????
pic.twitter.com/snbNmUkkZn
Ivorian midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was stopped and arrested by the Italian Police due to an identity issue.— MATCHDAY AFRICA (@matchday_africa) July 18, 2022
The player, who has recently won Serie A with AC Milan, was pulled over by the Milan Police. #MatchdayAfrica pic.twitter.com/5s76TUtDOb
AC Milan’s Tiémoué Bakayoko in Milan’s by police as he was mistaken for another person.— Edmund osafo addo(SkeletonMan) (@osafoaddo10) July 18, 2022
Thankfully, one of the cops from afar realized he is not the suspect they are looking for but rather a player of the Rossonerri. pic.twitter.com/Q5uFepiXMK
Look at the moment he realises it’s Bakayoko, only then did they start treating him with respect again— #TouchlineFracas (@touchlinefracas) July 18, 2022
Random guy off the street, don’t have a clue who it is & look how hostile they’re being https://t.co/1rcKSMSv7I
Look at what just happened here.— STEPHEN™ ???????????????? (@i_am_koranteng) July 18, 2022
Chelsea’s star Bakayoko was so calm despite being humiliated and oppressed. Imagine the other Police didn’t inform him that he’s a football player. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/k2P7XtDU6t
The moment Italian police pulled AC Milan’s Bakayoko over to search him until they realized it was him.— ᴇᴠᴇʀʏᴛʜɪɴɢ ꜰᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ (@everythin_fball) July 18, 2022
Scary to watch, selective and unjust treatment. pic.twitter.com/YrQBNNGA02