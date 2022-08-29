2
Menu
Sports

Social media users react as PUMA unveil official Ghana away for 2022 World Cup

Black Stars Jersey 345678 Black Stars new away jersey

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kit manufacturing company Puma have officially unveiled Black Stars' away kit for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The away kit is predominantly red, with yellow and green shades on the sleeves. There is also a yellow square in the centre with red and green zigzag-designed lines on the inside top of the square, which appears in the shape of a rectangle with a black star in the centre.

Many people are dissatisfied with the concept and have chastised the brand for producing a mediocre design. However, the kit remains Ghana's away kit that will be used for the Word Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations in 2023.

Some of the criticism is directed at the square design on the front of the jersey, which some consider it as the Black Stars' worst kit in recent years.

The Black Stars could wear the jersey for the first time in one of their three pre-World Cup friendlies in September and November.

Ghana will play Brazil and Nicaragua in September, with a final friendly against Switzerland scheduled for November.























Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas
Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr hospitalised in Rome following a heart complication
How Michel Camp was named after Nkrumah’s Aide-de-Camp
Meet the youngest Black Stars player to have played against Messi and Ronaldo
‘I have lived in Accra for 43 years without paying rent’ – Akrobeto
Related Articles: