Social media users react to Ashgold, Inter Allies demotion

Demoted Ghana Premier League sides Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GFA demote Ashanti Gold to Division two

Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies involved in alleged match-fixing

Hasmin Musah scores 'unthinkable' own goals as Ashgold beat Inter Allies 7-0 Obuasi

Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies have jumped into the trends on Ghana twitter right after the Ghana Football Association(GFA) announced that the former have been demoted to the country's third-tier league.

The sanctions come after the FA found both teams of playing a match of convenience in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Social media has erupted with reactions from Ghana football fanatics on social media, especially on Twitter as Ashanti Gold, Inter Allies, and Division Two are all among the top trends.

During the 2020/2021 GPL season, Ashanti Gold annihilated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.

Among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hasmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.

After about a year of investigations into the case, the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022, released 25-page and 27-page documents containing sanctions on the clubs, their administrators, players, and coaches found guilty.

