Social media users react to Ashgold, Inter Allies demotion

Demoted Ghana Premier League sides Ashanti Gold SC and Inter Allies

GFA demote Ashanti Gold to Division two

Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies involved in alleged match-fixing



Hasmin Musah scores 'unthinkable' own goals as Ashgold beat Inter Allies 7-0 Obuasi



Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies have jumped into the trends on Ghana twitter right after the Ghana Football Association(GFA) announced that the former have been demoted to the country's third-tier league.



The sanctions come after the FA found both teams of playing a match of convenience in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



Social media has erupted with reactions from Ghana football fanatics on social media, especially on Twitter as Ashanti Gold, Inter Allies, and Division Two are all among the top trends.



During the 2020/2021 GPL season, Ashanti Gold annihilated Inter Allies 7-0 at the Len Clay Sports in Obuasi on July 17, 2021.



Among the 7 goals were two deliberate own goals scored by Allies defender, Hasmin Musah, which sparked claims that the two teams played a match of convenience.



After about a year of investigations into the case, the GFA on Monday, May 16, 2022, released 25-page and 27-page documents containing sanctions on the clubs, their administrators, players, and coaches found guilty.



TWI NEWS

Here are some reactions below





BREAKING: Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing.



Their chairman, Dr Kweku Frimpong has also been banned for 10 years.

@ghanafaofficial pic.twitter.com/tkzec5PcvI — *Joel Eshun* (@JOELESHUN4) May 16, 2022

Very decision. Kudos to GFA and what about Inter Allies — michael perez (@michael34562744) May 16, 2022

What about Inter Allies? Good decision by the way. https://t.co/m1RINO30xm — The Green Turf (@eliavot_) May 16, 2022

Ashgold fixed the match with inter allies, why aren’t they being sanctioned as well? — af. (@Papa_Yaww) May 16, 2022

Ashantigold demoted to Division 2 for manipulating the game between them and Inter Allies. — Kojo Sarkodie (@paakojosarkodie) May 16, 2022

So now we wait on the Inter Allies verdict. Pray Richmond Lamprey is vindicated — Sarko AK0002426 (@S1Gyamfi) May 16, 2022

Just read the 25 paged report from GFA's disciplinary committee on the Ashgold - Inter Allies matching fixing matter. Information wo wiase oo — Akyin ???????? (@joseakyin7) May 16, 2022

Ashgold paaa herrrr so now there's no Obuasi and Adansi club in the premier League



That was the last game of the day against Inter Allies — Awuah B33ma (@Ballon_88) May 16, 2022

but Inter allies too no go get sanctions? no be the two teams all them fix the match? — E A C H Y (@_eachy_) May 16, 2022

What happens to inter allies as well. Will ashgold play their match against Kotoko and their remaining matches? — DR. P3KY33 (@Dr_P3ky33) May 16, 2022

I must admit that, the sanctions for that Ashgold vs Inter Allies match-fixing scandal are very very deterrent! I like. Sweet!! — ALHASSAN SAMUEL ANEYIRE (@RealSam_Aneyire) May 16, 2022

What f*ck are you talking about. What fixed match has Kotoko played. That ashgold inter allies match brought disgrace to our game and they've punish and you are here talking nonsense — Citizen Asenso (@MASENSO) May 16, 2022

The Ashgold matter dey tear me



The President wanted a correct score of 5-1 so he paid 10,000 cedis bribe Now Imagine staking the 5-1 correct score with like 100,000 cedis. Billions oo.. Proper investment . Cant fault man for trying to cashout — kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) May 16, 2022

One inter Allies defender spoil the correct score. — TAKORADI MAYOR???? (@MayorTakoradi) May 16, 2022

So this is the man who wanted to manage Kumasi Asante Kotoko ???



Now Dr KWAKU Frimpong(Champion) has been banned 10yrs for manipulating their Ghana premier league results against Inter Allies — NANA AGYEMANG (@naagyeman6) May 16, 2022

Emmanuel Frimpong, CEO of AshGold, son of the president of the club, Dr. Kwaku Frimpong has been banned for 8 yrs and has been slapped with a fine of 50k cedis.



This follows the report of their match fixing game with Inter Allies in the GPL last season.#GFA #Ghana pic.twitter.com/jxEtDRfPFU — George Maclean (@georgemaclean07) May 16, 2022

I'm still waiting to see the decision against Inter Allies , Ashgold shouldn't go down alone. The game was fixed by two clubs and all must face the music... — FlexGermain Online ???????? (@flexkgermain) May 16, 2022

Dr Kwaku Frimpong de asem b3ba oo.



Please I didn’t see anything from Inter Allies or theirs may come later — Little Saint (@Pope_Cee) May 16, 2022

Ash Gold have been demoted to Div 2 after being found guilty of Match Manipulation in the 20/21 Ghana Premier League against Inter Allies, effective 22/23 season. pic.twitter.com/fOrRyV1p9o — Susan Owusu-Ansah (@susansarpomaaOA) May 16, 2022

???? BREAKING????



Ashantigold demoted to Division Two after being found guilty of Match Manipulation of their 2020/21 matchday 34 game against Inter Allies. pic.twitter.com/EJrNKMgmig — Ghana Premier League Updates (@GHPLUpdates) May 16, 2022