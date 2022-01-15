1
Social media users react to Black Stars draw against Gabon

Black Stars 96690 Black Stars play Comoros in its next Group C fixture

Sat, 15 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dede Ayew becomes first Ghanaian to score 10 goals at AFCON

Asamoah Gyan expresses disappointment over Black Stars results

Black Stars next game is against Comoros

A cross-section of Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians alike have taken to social media to express their frustration at the senior national team, Black Stars' recent show of poor form at the African Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Stars in their Group C opener against Morocco lost by a goal to nil after Morocco’s Boufal put the ball at the back of the net in the final minutes of the game.

In the second round of matches, social media users were expecting the Black Stars to ease past the Panthers of Gabon by gaining the three maximum points to boost their chances of advancing into the Round of 16 phase of the competition.

However, that was not to be as an equalizer by Gabon’s Jim Allevinah in the 88th minute left both teams having to share the spoils.

Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew had earlier in the first half of the game put Ghana in front by blasting a shot down the Gabon goalkeeper’s right corner.

Ghanaians believe the Black Stars will have a hard time making it into the next round with a win-at-all-cost game against Comoros who have lost their two matches to Morocco and Gabon.

Below are some comments on Twitter:













