Social media users react to Black Stars draw against Gabon

A cross-section of Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians alike have taken to social media to express their frustration at the senior national team, Black Stars' recent show of poor form at the African Cup of Nations tournament.



The Black Stars in their Group C opener against Morocco lost by a goal to nil after Morocco’s Boufal put the ball at the back of the net in the final minutes of the game.

In the second round of matches, social media users were expecting the Black Stars to ease past the Panthers of Gabon by gaining the three maximum points to boost their chances of advancing into the Round of 16 phase of the competition.



However, that was not to be as an equalizer by Gabon’s Jim Allevinah in the 88th minute left both teams having to share the spoils.



Captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew had earlier in the first half of the game put Ghana in front by blasting a shot down the Gabon goalkeeper’s right corner.



Ghanaians believe the Black Stars will have a hard time making it into the next round with a win-at-all-cost game against Comoros who have lost their two matches to Morocco and Gabon.

Below are some comments on Twitter:





The road to AFCON R16 seems pretty dark for Ghana with all the light they have in their country. ???????????????? — IRREPLACEABLE (@Laxix6) January 14, 2022

if Ghana manage to go through to the 16th round, they will repeat what Nigeria did in 2013, they started poor but ended as champions — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) January 14, 2022

Ghana is no longer a football nation. We for join Bhim Nation or Sark Nation???? — Sani???????? (@Sani__UtD) January 14, 2022

If Black stars fails to qualify, Ghana can save more than 25million dollars to employ Nabco trainees. Now do you like AFCON or Employment?



Choose wisely ???? — NUNGUA BURNA ???????? ( UTD FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) January 14, 2022

AFCON wey everybody dey manage, e reach Ghana, e turn boxing ring.



Chale, make you tell me why. ???? — Rinu Oduala ???????? (@SavvyRinu) January 14, 2022

Statisticians I beg Ghana fit qualify from the group stage??? — Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy)???? (@kwaku_majesty_) January 14, 2022