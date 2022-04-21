1
Sports

Social media users react to Erik Ten Hag appointment as Manchester United coach

Erik Ten Hag 456789.jfif Manchester United's new manager, Erik Ten Hag

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United appoint Erik Ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag joins Man United until 2025

Man United closing in on top-four finish

English Premier League giant, Manchester United, have named Erik Ten Hag as their new manager.

Ten Hag will assume his new role at the end of the season, signing a contract that will run until 2025.

The club confirmed the appointment of the Dutch trainer in a statement on their website.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Erik ten Hag as Men’s First Team Manager, subject to work visa requirements, from the end of this season until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year."

The outgoing Ajax manager shared his first words after landing the job and said he is looking forward to putting together a team that is capable of delivering success.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

Man United are currently battling for UEFA Champions League stop next season. The Reds are currently lying 6th on the table with 54 points after 33 matches.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
