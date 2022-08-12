0
Social media users react to Ghana's 3-0 defeat to USA

Black Princesses 987655678.png USA defeat Ghana in U-20 Women's World Cup group openner

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Princesses' defeat to the USA in the FIFA U-20 Women's Cup has led to an outpour of displeasure from some Ghanaians on social media.

The Princesses are in the trend this morning after the defeat as some Ghanaians continue to express their disappointments.

Many opined that the team lacked cohesion and pattern of play and also got lucky to have conceded three goals in a game that the Princesses ended with a woman down.

Some have already given up on the team, giving them no chance in the second game against defending champions Japan.

USA thumped Ghana 3-0 in the opening Group D game of the tournament ongoing in Costa Rica.

Skipper, Michelle Cooper, Alyssa and Ally Sentnor did the damage in the walkover win against 10-woman Princesses.

Ghana’s next game would be against Japan on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 17:00 GMT.

Checkout the reactions below





















Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: