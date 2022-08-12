Social media users react to Ghana's 3-0 defeat to USA

USA defeat Ghana in U-20 Women's World Cup group openner

Black Princesses' defeat to the USA in the FIFA U-20 Women's Cup has led to an outpour of displeasure from some Ghanaians on social media.

The Princesses are in the trend this morning after the defeat as some Ghanaians continue to express their disappointments.



Many opined that the team lacked cohesion and pattern of play and also got lucky to have conceded three goals in a game that the Princesses ended with a woman down.



Some have already given up on the team, giving them no chance in the second game against defending champions Japan.



USA thumped Ghana 3-0 in the opening Group D game of the tournament ongoing in Costa Rica.



Skipper, Michelle Cooper, Alyssa and Ally Sentnor did the damage in the walkover win against 10-woman Princesses.



Ghana’s next game would be against Japan on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 17:00 GMT.

Black Princesses di333 they tried ooo but charlie we got to put in more to develop our game. — Evans Amewugah #chiefamey (@EVANSAMEWUGAH) August 11, 2022

Unfortunate red card by Jacqueline Owusu has. Black Princesses again in tournament. Slow start. Very promising regardless — LordHanson (@Ehansoni1) August 11, 2022

This Japan team will lash the Black Princesses of Ghana basaa on Sunday. Herh. — EBO. (@Original_Ebo) August 11, 2022

3-0 isn’t reflective of the performance tonight. Could have been worse for the Black Princesses. Extremely disappointed with how clueless the ladies looked in possession. Lots of work to do ???????? #U20WWC — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) August 11, 2022

Watching the Japan vs The Netherlands game on S Football Plus and i'm laughing ????. Ghana Black Princesses. No. Chance. No. Chance. #U20WWC — Dom Agbakpe (@Dom91204346) August 11, 2022

????????What is the problem of the Black Princesses Team ? Too bad ????



Lyrical joe sarkodie delay strongman #U20WWC #BlackPrincesses pic.twitter.com/4MaS9AIC4S — iDEA Tv (@ideatvgh1) August 12, 2022

Homework for the Black Princesses before the Japan game.



1. Evelyn Badu absence is key(no one to drive and make that transitioning from midfield to attack).



2. Start Mukurama Abdulai ahead of Sharon Sampson. 3. Play Doris Boaduwaa and Mukurama as number 9s (2 top) — Barak Mintah Brown (@_bmbarak) August 11, 2022

I want to play for the Black Princesses of Ghana. I’m a good striker paaa ???? — Saada ???????? ???? (@daddys_girltn) August 11, 2022

No clear plan for the Black Princesses



Just get the ball and ballon it into the opponent half..



???????????????????????????????? — Ampaabeng Vincent (@Vincente07RM) August 11, 2022

The Black Princesses lost their 1st game after a jaw breaking 3:0 defeat against the USA ???????? @Team_GhanaWomen @mygtvsports pic.twitter.com/lc9I9QwZSZ — Gloria Peprah #Commonwealthgames22 (@GloriaPeprah) August 11, 2022

The Black Princesses lost 3-0 with ten women against a very strong USA side. Truth is, it could've been worse.



The scoreline is very respectable. — Kwame Benaiah (@kwamebenaiah) August 11, 2022

