Social media users react to Ghana's Group H draw at 2022 World Cup

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the 2022 World Cup draw which placed Ghana in Group H.



The Black Stars were placed in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and the Korean Republic.



Ghana played Portugal at the last World Cup in 2014 and suffered a heartbreaking lost to Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa



Expressing their thoughts on social media, some Ghanaians believe that the Black Stars would have to revenge the defeat in South Africa when they meet Uruguay.

For others playing against Ronaldo at what could be his last World Cup would be a memorable game after meeting him in 2014.



Ghana qualified to play at the World Cup after beating Nigeria in the playoffs. The Black Stars drew 0-0 with the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium and drew 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja.



The Black Stars are making their fourth appearance at the Mundial after missing the 2018 edition of the World Cup in Qatar.







Read the comments from some Ghanaians on the draw below





Since it’s Ghana vs Uruguay let’s throwback to this amazing penalty by Asamoah Gyan ????????pic.twitter.com/myFIzcOFOZ — NUNGUA BURNA ( FACTOS RONALDO ) (@viewsdey) April 1, 2022

When Ghana manage to beat Uruguay, nobody go jubilate pass Asamoah Gyan ???????????? — Target Kojo Black ???????????? (@TargetBlack7) April 1, 2022

we need Asamoah Gyan in this world cup just to play the Uruguay match — Malik Ofori (@malikofori) April 1, 2022

Asamoah Gyan should be included in the squad purposely for the Uruguay game.



Revenge papapaahhnn n — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) April 1, 2022

We need a REVENGE against Uruguay but can we have Asamoah Gyan back since Suarez will be playing????? — Wode Maya (@wode_maya) April 1, 2022

God just set the Revenge on Suarez for us This time it’s not Asamoah Gyan but Afena Gyan



Them go hear am forken — kay ???? (@KayPoissonOne) April 1, 2022

If Asamoah Gyan couldn’t score Uruguay Afena Gyan will! pic.twitter.com/F6hCC6UkON — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) April 1, 2022

Another year to experience this



Group of death|Messi|Asamoah Gyan pic.twitter.com/S69dZHJdXJ — GOAT VIBES ONLY???????????????? (@BadradeenS) April 1, 2022

I think Ghana is in the Group of death . Portugal Uruguay Korea ???? . Ronaldo Suarez Son ???? pic.twitter.com/YQQBbWVbhf — Edem (@RealEdem) April 1, 2022

#WorldCupDraw done, Ghana ???????? to meet Portugal ???????? , Uruguay ???????? and South Korea ???????? in Group H



Group of death for me is E



Germany ????????, Spain ???????? #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/UP48KAmVpB — Mutala Yakubu???????? (@Mutalayakubu10) April 1, 2022