7
Menu
Sports

Social media users react to Sammy Kuffour’s revelation that he once sold weed

SammyOseikuffour3 Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Social media users have reacted to Samuel Osei Kuffour's statement that he sold weed, worked as a shoeshine boy, and engaged in other misdeeds during his youth.

The Bayern Munich and Ghana legend disclosed that he sold drugs such as marijuana to fend for himself due to early life struggles.

Kuffuor is famously known for starting life as a shoeshine boy but the part of him leaving on the streets was revealed during an interview on Lifestyle TV with Erasmus Kwaw.

“I was a bad boy, I was a shoeshine boy, I was a wee seller, I was doing a lot of horrible things in my life as a young one,” he said.

The former AS Roma center-back played for Ghana between 1993 to 2006, going on to make 54 appearances and scoring three times for the West African powerhouse.

He also played a role at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Ghana's first-ever appearance at the global showpiece.

Below are some of the reactions on social media in the post below:



















Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet
Related Articles: