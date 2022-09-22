3
Social media users react to funny videos of initiation dance for new Black Stars players

Black Stars Dance.png Collage of Black Stars players on the dancefloor

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Away from the hard work of training for their upcoming clash with the Selecao of Brazil, the Black Stars on Wednesday evening, September 21, had a bonding session after training.

It was a session meant to formally welcome the new players who had been called up for national team duties.

One after the other, the new boys were invited onto a floor as they exhibited dance moves much to the delight of their colleagues and the technical team.

Most of the players streamed the session live on their Instagram handles even as the Ghana Football Association also posted videos of same.

Most social media users reacted with funny responses to some of the dance moves lauding the handlers for helping the players ease tension ahead of meeting Neymar Jnr and co on Friday, September 24.

Others also cautioned that they should entertain less distraction and go get the job done against the Brazilians.

