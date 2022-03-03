13
Menu
Sports

Social media users react to news of Afena-Gyan's sacking from AS Roma first team

Afena Gyan Rom Afena-Gyan has joined the youth team of Roma

Thu, 3 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Felix Afena-Gyan makes history in GPL

Afena-Gyan out of Spezia clash

Felix Afena-Gyan demoted to junior team of AS Roma

Speculations of the demotion of Ghanaian starlet Felix Afena-Gyan from the first team of Italian side AS Roma has generated concerns about the development of the forward.

Afena-Gyan has, according to report been sent to the youth side of AS Roma after he went to party at a nightclub a day before Roma’s game against Spezia.

The action of the 19-year-old is reported to have infuriated Jose Mourinho who has punished him by sending him to the B-team of Italian giants.

Italian outlet, Football Italia explains that Gyan was injured and thus was left out of Roma's matchday squad to face Spezia last Sunday, February 27, 2022.

The report has caused stirs with Ghanaians concerned that it could be the start of the end of the youngster.

Some are worried that Jose Mourinho could drop the hammer on the young player and that could spell doom for him.

The likelihood of Afena-Gyan’s career taking a downward turn has been discussed as Ghanaians wonder why Afena-Gyan would put up such behavior.

Read some of the tweets below















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
One NPP MP struck down by stroke - Asiedu Nketia alleges
Atuguba ‘misfired but calling for his arrest is stupid’ – Sekou Nkrumah
Music producer Eyoh Soundboy is dead
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Rural market project funded with oil money does not exist - PIAC
Duncan-Williams cautions politicians, security agencies about complacency
Veteran actor, Kohwe, finally buried
Supreme Court throws out suit filed by Oliver Barker's lawyers
Minority has gathered evidence on Adwoa Safo’s impersonation - Ablakwa
Oliver Barker’s cell condition not fit even for an enemy – Prof Atuguba
Related Articles: