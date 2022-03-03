Social media users react to news of Afena-Gyan's sacking from AS Roma first team

Afena-Gyan has joined the youth team of Roma

Felix Afena-Gyan makes history in GPL

Afena-Gyan out of Spezia clash



Felix Afena-Gyan demoted to junior team of AS Roma



Speculations of the demotion of Ghanaian starlet Felix Afena-Gyan from the first team of Italian side AS Roma has generated concerns about the development of the forward.



Afena-Gyan has, according to report been sent to the youth side of AS Roma after he went to party at a nightclub a day before Roma’s game against Spezia.



The action of the 19-year-old is reported to have infuriated Jose Mourinho who has punished him by sending him to the B-team of Italian giants.



Italian outlet, Football Italia explains that Gyan was injured and thus was left out of Roma's matchday squad to face Spezia last Sunday, February 27, 2022.

The report has caused stirs with Ghanaians concerned that it could be the start of the end of the youngster.



Some are worried that Jose Mourinho could drop the hammer on the young player and that could spell doom for him.



The likelihood of Afena-Gyan’s career taking a downward turn has been discussed as Ghanaians wonder why Afena-Gyan would put up such behavior.



Read some of the tweets below





Hopefully, Afena-Gyan learns a big lesson from this.



Young and naive but he knows too well he has no business in a night club while nursing an injury. Keep the focus, remain determined, keep improving each day and you will become one of the best.



Work your way up again champ! pic.twitter.com/8sboI8qGhP — Linus Siaw Nartey ???????? (@Linus_siaw) March 2, 2022

Felix Afena-Gyan. Get that head of yours up immediately ♥️ — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) March 2, 2022

So turns out @ASRomaEN youngster Felix Afena Gyan is back with the primavera squad as part of his recovery process and not as punishment for his recent misconduct. He should behave there . pic.twitter.com/h1mfjurKrm — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) March 2, 2022

Afena Gyan, Mourinho take you like ihn kiddie push you come first team. Somebody you get injury what you dey do for night club? The indiscipline be too much… — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) March 2, 2022

Felix Afena Gyan was spotted training with the Roma Primavera as punishment from Jose Mourinho after visiting night club ——the youngster missed Spezia game because of a bruised hip. pic.twitter.com/dtrj2bSELH — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) March 2, 2022

Hopefully Afena Gyan learns this important lesson.



He knows too well he had no business in a disco injured, there will be many more mistakes before he becomes a full professional but a lack of FOCUS cannot be one of those again.



Work your way up again Bro! pic.twitter.com/Y3g5LKJ60j — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) March 2, 2022

Felix Afena Gyan is training with the Roma Primavera as punishment after visiting Eur discotheque night club.



The 19year old was left out of the squad against Spezia because of a hip discomfort— returned to the Giallorossi boarding school at crack dawn.



Father Jose ✊ pic.twitter.com/srrInhkHco — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) March 2, 2022

Felix Afena-Gyan was injured so Jose Mourinho is trying to say he can’t go to the club or what? Ano dey barb



So because he’s injured, he can’t go to the club and have some drinks and chill? Asem ben koraa nie — KELEWELE JOINT ???? (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) March 2, 2022

Felix Afena Gyan has been demoted to AS Roma’s Primavera (U19 team) after being spotted at a nightclub on the night when he missed the Serie A game against Spezia due to a hip injury.????#ASRoma #Mourinho #AfenaGyan pic.twitter.com/DGm1fWZhPw — Alexis Laura Daniels (@iamalexislaura) March 2, 2022