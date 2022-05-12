Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars

Callum Husdon-Odoi close to Ghana switch

Eddie Nkteiah reportedly agrees to play for Black Stars



GFA in talks with Tariq Lamptey over nationality switch- Reports



Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their excitement after a Ghanaian coach based in London revealed that English-born Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey, has completed his nationality switch to Ghana.



The many reactions saw the defender's name hopped onto the top trends of Ghana Twitter.



Some have begun fantasising about how the Black Stars will shape up for the upcoming World Cup if the Brighton man and other top Ghanaian players born abroad complete their nationality switch before the tournament.



According to a Ghanaian coach based in the United Kingdom known as Coach Freddie, the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has completed the nationality switch from England to Ghana.



He said in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM about Lamptey’s decision to play for Ghana.



According to him, the 20-year-old has already acquired his Ghanaian passport and is eligible for a call-up for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

“Tariq Lamptey’s switch is done. He is available now for Ghana and it now depends on the coach if he will invite him for the upcoming games or not. To be honest, I shouldn’t be saying this but the switch is done,” Coach Freddie said.



Along with Tariq, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi, and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah are all reportedly at the final stages of their nationality switch.







Here are some reactions on social media after the news about Tariq Lamptey





Hearing that Hudson Odoi, Nketiah and Tariq Lamptey have decided to play for the black stars. ????????Good news. Salisu for join make we set. The world cup dier we no fit win make we take do training for Afcon ???????????????? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) May 11, 2022

i heard @TariqLamptey has switched nationalities to play for the black stars ????????! great news if it’s true — Tony (@tonyhga) May 11, 2022

The whole black stars new boys Ebe Tariq Lamptey I want in the team — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@onkross) May 10, 2022

Tariq Lamptey has completed his Move to play for the Black stars... Some good news ???? — MORRIS CFC ????????‍♂️ (@theqweku) May 11, 2022

Tariq Lamptey is a good addition to the black stars . Andy to atwi, — Young (@Young53919860) May 11, 2022

Tariq lamptey too Dey join black stars.I see Ghana qualifying in the group!!!! — Garnacho ????⚽️ (@realestcasanova) May 12, 2022

Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi and Tariq Lamptey have all successfully switched their national allegiance to Ghana. Huge boost for Ghanaian football, that’s some ‘high profile’ names. — Series Abíọ́dún ‘Baj ☻ (@Engr_Series) May 11, 2022

????????Ghana will surprise a lot if we have a strong tactical plan!



Tariq Lamptey, Nico Williams, Inaki Williams, Eddie Nketiah, Kamaldeen Suleman, Kudus, Hudson Odoi, Semenyo, Salisu, Partey, Amartey ???? https://t.co/3KYf4grfjp — Iniesta lo mejor (@NiiLomotey2) May 11, 2022

Tariq Lamptey's switch is done. That's a piece of good news.



Hoping to hear more of this good news. ????????????????????????



Uruguay and Portugal aren't ready pic.twitter.com/tZdxGsTpg6 — Bilson Solomon (@solomonbilson1) May 11, 2022