1
Menu
Sports

Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars

Video Archive
Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Callum Husdon-Odoi close to Ghana switch

Eddie Nkteiah reportedly agrees to play for Black Stars

GFA in talks with Tariq Lamptey over nationality switch- Reports

Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their excitement after a Ghanaian coach based in London revealed that English-born Ghanaian defender, Tariq Lamptey, has completed his nationality switch to Ghana.

The many reactions saw the defender's name hopped onto the top trends of Ghana Twitter.

Some have begun fantasising about how the Black Stars will shape up for the upcoming World Cup if the Brighton man and other top Ghanaian players born abroad complete their nationality switch before the tournament.

According to a Ghanaian coach based in the United Kingdom known as Coach Freddie, the Brighton and Hove Albion youngster has completed the nationality switch from England to Ghana.

He said in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM about Lamptey’s decision to play for Ghana.

According to him, the 20-year-old has already acquired his Ghanaian passport and is eligible for a call-up for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.

“Tariq Lamptey’s switch is done. He is available now for Ghana and it now depends on the coach if he will invite him for the upcoming games or not. To be honest, I shouldn’t be saying this but the switch is done,” Coach Freddie said.

Along with Tariq, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson Odoi, and Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah are all reportedly at the final stages of their nationality switch.



Here are some reactions on social media after the news about Tariq Lamptey

























Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Marwako tops Twitter trends over alleged mass food poisoning
1999: The year Asantehene, Dormaahene and Okyenhene were enstooled
Taxi driver who returned GH¢8,400 speaks
Ignore Mahama, NDC will increase E-Levy rate if they return in 2025 – NPP MP
Asiedu Nketia must return to UG Business School for remedial – Bawumia mocks
Nobody will be safe if NDC comes back to power - Kwamena Duncan
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
Related Articles: