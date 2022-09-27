0
Social media users roast Dede Ayew over 'senior' players comment

Ghanas Andre Ayew Has Signed For Qatari Club Al Sadd 1024x527 1.png Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Star skipper Andre Ayew appeared to have angered some social media users with his position on the criteria for selection into the Black Stars.

The Black Stars in an interview with the Daily Graphic stated that some senior players in the squad enjoy some advantage when it comes to selection into the team.

Dede Ayew said that selection into the team is based solely on merit and that no one is guaranteed a place in the team.

The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive. Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet”.

The statement has infuriated social media users who are questioning what they contend to be a sense of entitlement by some players.

Though the statement was made by Andre Ayew in his capacity as Black Stars captain, critics have roped in his brother, Jordan Ayew and are bashing them for making a statement that most followers of the Black Stars know to be true.

The two brothers were in action when Ghana was walloped 3-0 by Brazil in their first pre-World Cup international friendly.

They are also in line to feature for the Black Stars against Nicaragua in another friendly match on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

















