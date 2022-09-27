Social media users roast Dede Ayew over 'senior' players comment

Black Stars captain Andre Dede Ayew

Black Star skipper Andre Ayew appeared to have angered some social media users with his position on the criteria for selection into the Black Stars.

The Black Stars in an interview with the Daily Graphic stated that some senior players in the squad enjoy some advantage when it comes to selection into the team.



Dede Ayew said that selection into the team is based solely on merit and that no one is guaranteed a place in the team.



The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive. Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet”.



The statement has infuriated social media users who are questioning what they contend to be a sense of entitlement by some players.



Though the statement was made by Andre Ayew in his capacity as Black Stars captain, critics have roped in his brother, Jordan Ayew and are bashing them for making a statement that most followers of the Black Stars know to be true.



The two brothers were in action when Ghana was walloped 3-0 by Brazil in their first pre-World Cup international friendly.

They are also in line to feature for the Black Stars against Nicaragua in another friendly match on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.





Let's be sincere.



Andre Ayew is wrong on this.



Needless! pic.twitter.com/06HRtisIRJ — Ekow Amoasi Is My Name (@amoasi_ekow) September 26, 2022

Andre shouldn’t have. — Yaw (@theyawofosu) September 26, 2022

It’s interesting how folks are eager to get angry over nothing. What Andre Ayew said is pure FACTS! He picked his words very carefully even. “Apart from senior players who MAY have an ADVANTAGE” - how on earth does this suggest an ‘untouchable status’? — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) September 26, 2022

Ebi normal thing Andre Ayew de talk, sake off ebi same bragging wanna leaders brag 2016.”4 more to do more “ — Shamzy???? (@Shamzy_0) September 26, 2022

Dede Ayew Is taking as if the black stars team is a shared company and he owns the major shares — Knight Walker ????????‍???? ???? (@sobal_official) September 26, 2022

The blackstars de3 be like Abedi Pele take will the Ayew brothers oo herrh — Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) September 26, 2022

Dede Ayew says there are some senior players who are untouchable in the Black Stars team and are all going to make the world cup cut.



I now understand why Himself and Jordan can’t be benched despite their shambolic play. Black Stars team turn family and friends lmao — ????#JAMZAlbum 11/11/22 - Sarkodie (@Donsarkcess) September 26, 2022

When Dede ayew said only senior players are guarantee position,he was talking about maguire.England is for him???????? — kwabena Quaku (@debrah_gyadu) September 27, 2022