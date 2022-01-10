1
Social media users slam Black Stars for losing to Morocco

Dede Ayew 5879.jfif Black Stars captain, Dede Ayew

Mon, 10 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana have earned the wrath of Ghanaians with their poor showing against the Atlas Lions of Morocco in the opening Group C match of the 2021 Africa Cup Nations.

The Black Stars succumbed to a late Sofiane Boufal goal at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Cameroon.

The Black Stars were a pale shadow of themselves as the failed to glitter against the one-time Africa champions.

On social media, Ghanaians are roasting the Black Stars for not putting up a great show.

Coach Milovan Rajevac is also being criticized for not making early substitutions that could have switched the tie in Ghana’s favor.

Some players have also been singled out for criticism for their poor display in the game.

